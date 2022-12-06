Atlanta's Cornerstone Investment Partners Hires Paul Slakter as Head of Business Development
Senior Institutional Sales Executive Paul Slakter Joins Atlanta Asset Manager Cornerstone Investment Partners in a Newly-Created Role Focusing on Outreach
Paul's enthusiasm, intelligence, & long-standing relationships will help Cornerstone serve our existing clients & introduce our unique investment strategies to more institutional and retail investors”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Slakter joins Atlanta asset manager Cornerstone Investment Partners. Paul will be taking on a newly-created role as Head of Business Development, with a focus on global institutional outreach.
— John Campbell, Chief Investment Officer
Paul will identify and develop new client relationships across Cornerstone’s suite of large cap and small cap equity strategies. Paul is joining Cornerstone from Resolute Investment Managers, the parent company of American Beacon Advisors, where he was VP of Institutional Sales and Head of Consultant Relations. At Cornerstone, he was named a Partner and will work closely with Head of Consultant Relations Tom Builder on new external relations and assist in client service.
”We’re excited to welcome Paul to the Cornerstone team," said Cornerstone's Chief Investment Officer John Campbell. "His enthusiasm, intelligence, and long-standing relationships across the industry will help Cornerstone better serve our existing clients and introduce our unique investment strategies to a larger base of institutional and retail investors.”
Before he joined Resolute, Paul was most recently a Director of Consultant Relations and Institutional Sales at RidgeWorth Investments and its acquirer Virtus Investment Partners. Prior to joining the asset management industry in 1998, Paul was a corporate attorney. He graduated from Union College and Fordham University School of Law.
”I am looking forward to joining Cornerstone," said Paul. "They have a platform of time-tested value-oriented strategies and a collection of exciting newer portfolios in the small- and smid-cap asset classes. Most importantly, Cornerstone’s team is singularly focused on delivering excellence in investment and client service.”
ABOUT CORNERSTONE INVESTMENT PARTNERS:
Cornerstone Investment Partners is a Registered Investment Advisor with approximately $2.1bn in assets under advisement as of 9/30/2022. Based in Atlanta, Cornerstone manages a range of value-oriented equity strategies across large-cap and small-cap asset classes for institutions and individual investors around the world. Originally founded in 2001, it is independently owned by its employees.
Rick van Nostrand
Cornerstone Investment Partners
+1 404-751-3900
cip.marketing@cornerstone-ip.com