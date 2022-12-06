Submit Release
12/06/22 – NOMINATION PROCESS EXTENDED FOR MAUI NAVIGATION TEAM

JOSH B. GREEN
GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE
CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release:  December 6, 2022

NOMINATION PROCESS EXTENDED FOR MAUI NAVIGATION TEAM

(HONOLULU) – Maui residents have the opportunity to have their voices heard to help ensure healthy reefs and abundant resources for years to come. The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) is extending the deadline for the nomination process for its Maui Navigation team.

The Navigation team, consisting of approximately 20 representatives from the Valley Isle, will work with DAR to identify priorities for marine resources and propose a management plan for Maui’s nearshore waters. The proposal will be shared with the Maui community for feedback before being submitted and reviewed for formal rulemaking.

DAR’s Holomua initiative aims to ensure healthy reefs and abundant resources for future generations. Today, we see that the fish, coral, and other resources that are central to our livelihoods, culture, health, and island lifestyle are not as healthy and abundant as they once were. This initiative will be working closely with communities from each island to develop marine resource management solutions that support sustainable fishing practices. The initiative is a component of the broader Sustainable Hawai‘i Initiative. The Holomua community planning process kicked-off with a pilot on Maui in October 2022 with three, interactive, facilitated informational and knowledge sharing sessions.

Those interested have until December 31 to apply.

###

 

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Holomua: 30X30 Marine Initiative Kahului talk story (Oct. 28, 2022): https://vimeo.com/765286121

Photographs – Holomua: 30X30 Marine Initiative Kahului talk story (Oct. 28, 2022): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ceb8123yb3x2bge/AADEViLTRVLNdYbKje5WCIB0a?dl=0

More information and application: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/holomua/maui/

 

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

 

