Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and USDA APHIS Confirm Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Commercial Turkey Flocks in Sac and Cherokee Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 6, 2022) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed positive cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Cherokee County, Iowa and in Sac County, Iowa.

The affected sites are both commercial turkey flocks.

Commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be immediately reported to state or federal officials. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available at iowaagriculture.gov/biosecurity. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present a public health concern. It remains safe to eat poultry products. As a reminder, consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products. An internal temperature of 165˚F kills bacteria and viruses.

About HPAI

HPAI is highly contagious viral disease affecting bird populations. HPAI can travel in wild birds without those birds appearing sick, but is often fatal to domestic bird populations, including chickens and turkeys. The virus can spread through droppings or the nasal discharge of an infected bird, which can contaminate dust and soil.

Signs of HPAI include:

  • Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
  • Lethargy and lack of energy and appetite
  • Decrease in egg production
  • Soft- or thin-shelled or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
  • Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
  • Stumbling or falling down
  • Diarrhea

For additional information on HPAI, please visit https://iowaagriculture.gov/animal-industry-bureau/avian-influenza.

 

Date

County

Flock Type

3/1/22

Pottawattamie

Backyard Mixed Species

3/6/22

Buena Vista

Commercial Turkey

3/10/22

Taylor

Commercial Layer Chickens

3/17/22

Buena Vista

Commercial Layer Chickens

3/20/22

Warren

Backyard Mixed Species

3/23/22

Buena Vista

Commercial Turkey

3/25/22

Franklin

Commercial Pullet Chickens

3/28/22

Hamilton

Commercial Turkey

3/28/22

Guthrie

Commercial Layer Chickens

3/29/22

Buena Vista

Commercial Turkey

3/31/22

Osceola

Commercial Layer Chickens

3/31/22

Cherokee

Commercial Turkey

4/2/22

Sac

Commercial Turkey

4/2/22

Humboldt

Commercial Breeding Chickens

4/4/22

Hamilton

Commercial Turkey

4/5/22

Hardin

Commercial Turkey

4/20/22

Bremer

Commercial Turkey

4/22/22

Kossuth

Backyard Mixed Species

5/2/22

Bremer

Backyard Mixed Species

10/20/22

Dallas

Backyard Mixed Species

10/31/22

Wright

Commercial Layer Chickens

11/7/22

Louisa

Backyard Mixed Species

11/7/22

Wright

Commercial Layer Chickens

12/2/22

Buena Vista

Commercial Turkey

12/6/22

Sac

Commercial Turkey

12/6/22

Cherokee

Commercial Turkey

