Colleen DeFrank Named First Female Chief of Staff of Senate Democratic Caucus Leader

Harrisburg, PA – December 6, 2022- Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa has named Colleen DeFrank as his new Chief of Staff, following longtime confidante Tony Lepore’s retirement. Daughter of the late former state Representative Tom Tigue, DeFrank is the first woman in Pennsylvania history to serve as the Chief of Staff to the Democratic Leader. She has worked for the State Senate for twenty-two years, and has previously served as Director of Operations for the caucus, Chief of Staff to Senator Wayne Fontana, and Legislative Director for two Democratic Leaders.

“It’s been an honor to serve and support members of the PA Senate for my entire career,” said DeFrank. “I’m eager and excited to continue doing this essential work in my new role as Senator Costa’s Chief of Staff.”

DeFrank assumed her new role effective December 1, 2022.

