Westland Insurance acquires Hyndman Insurance Group

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nations), Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, Canada's largest independent insurance broker, today announced its acquisition of Hyndman Insurance Group, Sears Insurance, Hyndman & Company, and Hickey & Hyndman. This Group of affiliated companies is one of the largest and oldest insurance brokers in Canada. Hyndman Insurance Group has offices in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick and represents Westland's entry into each province.

Hyndman & Company dates back to 1872 when Hyndman Insurance was founded. Hyndman Insurance Group includes brokerages Hyndman & Company, Hickey & Hyndman, and Sears Insurance. Collectively, the Hyndman Insurance Group has 100 employees and 13 locations.

"Expanding in Atlantic Canada has been an area of strategic importance at Westland for some time, and we're thrilled to have found such an incredible partner in the Hyndman Insurance Group," said Jamie Lyons, Westland's President and Chief Operating Officer. "As a family owned and operated brokerage, we understand the value of honouring the impressive legacy that the Hyndman team has built in over 150 years of being in operation. We're excited to welcome Gordon Walsh and Scott Embree and their team to the Westland family and to serve our new clients in New Brunswick and PEI."

"By joining the Westland team, our clients will benefit from expanded access to products and services, as well as the benefits a national platform brings," said Gordie Walsh, President and CEO of Hyndman Insurance Group. "Across the Hyndman Insurance Group, we're known for our long history as one of the oldest brokerages in Atlantic Canada and for our commitment to excellent client experiences. This is a value we share with Westland and one of the reasons we moved forward with this acquisition. We're very excited for this new chapter."

With this acquisition, Westland is now one of the largest insurance brokers in Atlantic Canada with nearly 200 employees and 19 locations.

