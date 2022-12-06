Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,413 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Digital Alternative for a Diary (FRO-689)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a digital alternative to writing in a diary," said an inventor from Fresno, Calif., "so I invented the DIGITAL DIARY."

The invention serves as a stand-alone digital alternative to a traditional paper diary or scrapbook. It permits users to enter daily or periodic entries, photos or drawings and provides greater security than the rudimentary locks found on traditional diaries. It can also prevent it from being taken over for use in accessing social media, video gaming, etc. The device is easy to use, convenient, small and compact.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FRO-689, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-digital-alternative-for-a-diary-fro-689-301685405.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Digital Alternative for a Diary (FRO-689)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.