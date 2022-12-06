Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available
- Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-election under way in Mississauga–Lakeshore (Ontario).
- Advance polls were open from Friday, December 2, to Monday, December 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on each day.
- According to the preliminary figures, some 9,115 electors voted at the advance polls in this by-election.
- It should be noted that this is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.
