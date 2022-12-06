Watch Your Back Offers Techniques to Help Reduce Neck and Back Pain Without Medication or Surgery

Dr. Ken Hansraj's New Book Provides Nine Essential Strategies to Help Lessen Neck and Back Pain and Improve Quality of Life

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Back problems are the leading cause of disability worldwide—and most of us will suffer acute or chronic back pain at some time in our lives. In his new book, WATCH YOUR BACK, (Dec. 6, 2022) spine and neck expert Ken Hansraj, MD demonstrates that the widespread modern problems of belly fat, "sitting disease," "text neck," tallness, backpack weight, lifting, smoking, and perilous fashion choices are directly connected to the spine—the core of our wellbeing. Surgery and painkillers are no longer the only options. Dr. Hansraj offers alternative solutions for avoiding or reducing back pain.

"There are effective exercises, habits, and techniques you can practice—anytime, anyplace—that will help to significantly improve your back pain," explains Dr. Hansraj.

Now this renowned clinician and leading researcher presents a comprehensive guide to help you overcome physical, mental, and emotional factors that contribute to back problems.

In WATCH YOUR BACK, Dr. Hansraj offers a straightforward, proven program for taking the health of your spine and neck into your own hands. He offers nine potent strategies with simple, specific directions on what to do to strengthen your back and make your spine supple:

Posture—including special instructions for self-care at your desk, driving, or while using electronic devices

Deep Breathing—to dissolve stress and get an instant posture fix

Movement—how to develop good habits for lifting, reaching, turning, and repetitive motion

Activity—guidance for breaking out of a sedentary lifestyle

Exercise—targeted practices for increasing your back's strength and suppleness

Nutrition—the essentials of a pain-killing diet

Sleep—tips and tools to help you get healthy, rejuvenating rest

Positivity—ways to cultivate emotional resilience to keep your body and mind healthy

Meditation—guidance on mindfulness, stress reduction, and meditations for pain relief

"The health of your back is essential to your overall wellness—not just your physical health, but your clarity of mind, emotional balance, and quality of life," says Dr. Hansraj.

WATCH YOUR BACK is an essential resource for anyone suffering from back issues—with powerful self-care methods to help you recover the joy and freedom of a healthy spine, and life.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ken Hansraj, MD, is a spinal and orthopedic surgeon with more than 20 years' experience specializing in preventative medicine and using minimally invasive approaches to spinal care when possible. Well known for his work on "text neck," he has appeared on CNN, CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, and NPR. He was named one of America's most compassionate doctors in 2020 by Vitals, and lives with his wife and son in Rockland County, New York. To learn more, visit http://www.drken.us.

