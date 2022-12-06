Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,414 in the last 365 days.

Judge Issues Verdict in Jana Clyde Case in Duchesne

December 6, 2022

This week, Eighth District Court Judge Don Togerson ruled in the Jana Clyde case in Duchesne County with a verdict of Not Guilty. Clyde was a nurse at the Duchesne County jail and was charged with Negligent Homicide in the death of Madison Jensen in 2017. 

Read the ruling here.

You just read:

Judge Issues Verdict in Jana Clyde Case in Duchesne

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.