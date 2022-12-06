DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event in Fayette County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event for positions in Fayette County within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1400 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.

Hiring incentives of $1,500 will be offered to successful candidates with a commitment of a year of employment.

The event will interview for the following positions:

Child Protective Services Workers perform social case work involving children's abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Child Protective Services Worker Trainees serve in the training capacity for approximately one year observing the techniques of Child Protective Services casework.

Those who are interested may register for an interview time by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or calling 304-389-6058.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit the DHHR’s website for a list of open positions and career opportunities throughout the state. Positions of critical need will still be filled during DHHR’s temporary hiring freeze.