One of Florida’s largest master-planned community developers acquires another land site in Central Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Florida's largest master-planned community developers continues to expand its footprint in Florida with the acquisition of 538 acres in Osceola County’s South Lake Toho near Orlando. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners and Connecticut-based Westport Capital Partners paid $28 million for the future development site in late October.

Entitled for 2,664 residential units, the future development on the southwest shore of Osceola County’s Lake Tohopekaliga will cater to Central Florida’s strong demographic growth, which has accelerated during the post-pandemic period. The new community will also have a town center that includes retail, restaurants, office and entertainment while promoting walkability for its residential uses.

“This transaction highlights BTI Partners' pursuit of large tracts of land in Florida’s high-growth markets,” said BTI Partners CEO Noah Breakstone. “While Florida has an adequate amount of rural land positioned for development to accommodate the continued demographic growth, the lack of infrastructure needed to support new residential communities is a big challenge for home builders. It can take two to four years to prepare land for vertical development. BTI Partners buys the land, builds the infrastructure and gets it ready for home builders, which need to access ready-to-build land. We continue to be bullish in the Florida housing market in the short- and long-terms.”

BTI Partners, one of Florida’s leading real estate and land developers, already has a large presence in Central Florida​. Case in point, the developer is currently building the infrastructure of 1,400-acre Crossprairie and 1,200-acre Edgewater West. It also owns 1,100 acres in the Lake Wales area of Polk County for future homes and a town center.

Lakeland-based SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler senior advisors Clay Taylor, ALC and David Hitchcock, ALC, CCIM brokered the sale.

“The property is near all of Central Florida’s major attractions, like Disney World and Universal,” Taylor said. “Plans for 1,000 housing units have been in place for the property to help keep pace with Florida's growth, making this a great fit for our client.”

Located near Kissimmee, the South Lake Toho Community features a gorgeous lake frontage along the 23,000-acre Lake Toho. The fishing and boating lake offers access to the Kissimmee Chain which connects to Lake Okeechobee and both of Florida’s coasts.

“The site is perfect for high-quality residential development and this property makes for a great investment,” Hitchcock added.

###

About BTI Partners:

BTI Partners is one of Florida’s leading real estate and land developers. The company is reshaping cities across Florida by master-planning vibrant mixed-use communities, building luxury residential projects in strategic locations, re-activating marinas, and revitalizing neighborhoods with highly amenitized commercial and residential developments in urban areas. Core values of integrity, passion, excellence, selflessness and purpose are central to the company’s ethos. Its successful track record has established BTI Partners as an industry leader in creating urban enclaves that attract and sustain local business and family life. By seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, entertainment, education, and recreational uses, BTI Partners designs highly desirable ‘live, work, play’ communities to meet the needs of today and tomorrow. A forward-looking company, BTI Partners remains ever mindful of evolving trends and continuously seeks opportunities to develop transformational and inspirational mixed-use projects through-out the sunbelt states. For more information, visit https://btipartners.com

