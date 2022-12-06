Violinist Shiqi Luo performed Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 at the Scorca Hall, New York
Violinist Shiqi Luo performed Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 at the Scorca Hall, New York ---- "simple notes, but make extraordinary melodies.”JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 2022 fall season, violinist Shiqi Luo performed Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 and Shostakovich Duo with Nianyi Huang and cellist Qianci Liu at the Scorca Hall of OPERA America’s National Opera Center, New York.
ACMA is a collaborative, vibrant community of people with a passion for music and the arts. Its primary mission is to inspire people through music and to continue building the community. They accomplish this objective through regularly scheduled recitals, social gatherings, and the Carnegie Hall concerts. They believe that all dedicated musicians, not just world-class professionals, should have the opportunity to perform in public. ACMA was founded in September 2007 by Alberto De Salas to provide opportunities for dedicated musicians to play solo and ensemble works in front of an audience. Starting in 2009, an annual (in some years, semiannual), auditioned concert at Carnegie Hall became part of our program. They have regularly performed in both Weill Recital Hall and Zankel Hall. The original small group of three has turned into a thriving community of over 3000 musicians from many different occupations, backgrounds, and nationalities.
The National Opera Center Performance Hall was fully packed on the day, a sign that audiences are gradually returning to live concerts after the epidemic and that the performance market is slowly picking up. The audience was impressed by Shiqi’s playing, especially the Mozart concerto, the natural and smooth bowing, relaxed and lively playing interpreted Mozart's music with perfection. The second piece composed by Shostakovich in five short movements was originally composed for violin duet and piano. This time, the second violin part is played by the cello, which expands the tone range and makes it a deeper sound. With sorrowful、humorous、passionate… brought the concert to a climax with continuous applause.
After the concert, violinist Shiqi Luo said, "This is the first time I am back on stage to play a concerto after the reopening in New York, I am a little bit nervous but also excited. I remember the first time I performed the Mozart concerto was at age 12. At that time, I was very young and focused on technique. But as I grew up and experienced, I gained a deeper understanding of the calmness, humor and passion of Mozart's music. Especially after two years of the epidemic, many friends left the city and saw many people lose their lives. Now that I am still able to play on the stage in good health, I feel the gratitude and joy of life. May everyone be able to face the uncertainties of life and face them positively. Just like Mozart's music, simple notes make extraordinary melodies.”
Violinist Luo Shiqi will be invited to hold violin solo concerts and public classes in Ningbo, Shanghai and Nanjing during the new year of 2023.
Shiqi Luo, a Chinese-born violinist, joined Paulus Hook Music Foundation in 2022 as a soloist in concert performance, and an educator in music enrichment programs for children. She is also a core violinist at The Asian Cultural Symphony of the USA. Shiqi received a Master Degree and Professional Studies Certificate in Classical Violin Performance from Manhattan School of Music in 2021.
Shiqi began her violin studies at the age of four. Later, she was admitted to the Primary School and Secondary Professional Music School Affiliated with Shanghai Conservatory of Music. She studied under Professor Yu Lina, one of the most famous violinists and educators. At the age of 11, she appeared on the stage of Shanghai Grand Theatre, where she performed "Butterfly Lovers" with renowned violinists such as LiNa Yu, Zhijiong Wang and Mengla Huang. During her school years, she was awarded with the People's Scholarship and the Tang Scholarship. Her live recording of Grieg's Violin Sonata No. 3 was included in the album celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. She was also invited to perform at Shanghai Weekly Radio Concerts in Shanghai Concert Hall.
In 2014, Shiqi was admitted to the Manhattan School of Music in New York City with scholarship, studied under Professor Lucie Robert and Professor Malkin Iscca, two renowned contemporary violinists. She also studied chamber music with the violinists from American String Quartet members, Peter Wingrad、Laurie Carney and the cello professor David Geber at Manhattan School of Music. She was invited to perform at the MusicAlp International Academy Festival in France and the Beijing International Music Festival… In 2018, She performed in the United Nations at the Summit Health Industry. In the same year, as a rising classical music star of Ningbo City, she performed in the concert “Coming Home". In 2020, She performed with the famous vocalist Ruston Ropac at the Columbia University Concert Hall - - “Thinking for solo voice and Two Poems of Li Bai”, a contemporary work for soprano and violin by young composer Keyin Lou. In 2022, she was invited by Brighter Bee Academy to perform Midsummer Night’s Dream Concerts for Children in New Jersey, and performed in the Mid-Autumn Concert with the Asian Cultural Symphony of the USA at Lincoln Center. In October, she was invited by the Association of Classical Musicians and Artists to perform Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5.
After graduating, Shiqi joined the Paulus Hook Music Foundation and began teaching violin in the New York and New Jersey area. With many years of teaching experience, Shiqi has in-depth study and research on violin enrichment education. Two of her students were admitted to primary school affiliated with Shanghai Conservatory of Music. Her teaching is deeply appreciated by students and their parents.
