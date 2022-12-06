An astounding, curated 900+-piece collection on the planet Mars is available for purchase at Manhattan Rare Book Company

Mars and the Imagination: A Record of Our Relationship with the Red Planet is an exhaustive and curated collection of over 900 works of fiction and non-fiction dedicated entirely to Mars.

The collection is a veritable library of Mars material. Most items are housed in beautiful custom boxes, with the contents often grouped together thematically.

The collection features H.G. Wells’s timeless classic War of the Worlds, including its first appearances in Pearson’s Magazine and The Cosmopolitan, plus many items relating to famed radio and film adaptations.

Popular works like H. G. Wells’s War of the Worlds and Edgar Rice Burroughs’ John Carter of Mars adventure series often turned up in “pulp” science fiction magazines like this one shown.