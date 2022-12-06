Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,282 in the last 365 days.

Governor Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge

Governor Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and at all commonwealth facilities in Berks County to be immediately flown at half-staff to honor Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron.

Judge Yatron passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Flags shall be lowered to half-staff until the date of interment, which has not yet been determined.

You just read:

Governor Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.