Governor Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge

Governor Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and at all commonwealth facilities in Berks County to be immediately flown at half-staff to honor Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron.
Judge Yatron passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Flags shall be lowered to half-staff until the date of interment, which has not yet been determined.
