TOKENSOCIETY STEALS THE SHOW AT MIAMI’S ART WEEK OF CURATED EVENTS
From a World of Women web3 exhibition to the surprise live performance of Bobby Shmurda to celebrity networking, TokenSociety.io dazzled its guests in Miami
Art Basel in Miami has always been an amazing experience for artists, collectors, and those who just love to party, and with the emergence of Web3, ””MIAMI, FL, US, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From a World of Women web3 exhibition to the surprise live performance of Bobby Shmurda to celebrity networking, TokenSociety.io dazzled its guests during Art Basel with its series of exclusive events and exhibitions. More than 2000 guests from all over the world traveled for this explosion of creativity, including some of today's most famed artists, NFT collectors, project founders, and a long list of celebrity guests.
Scott H. Weissman, Co-Founder & CEO of TokenSociety.io remarked, “Art Basel in Miami has always been an amazing experience for artists, collectors, and those who just love to party, and with the emergence of Web3, it has become the perfect environment for metaverse and NFT projects to build community and demonstrate their technology.” He added, “Aside from hosting three of the largest and most well-received events of the weekend, we were excited to showcase several of our metaverse and NFT Projects including XR Casino and MERCHX, our newly formed partnership with SHOPX. We were also successful in closing several additional key partnerships which we will announce over the next few days.”
The first of the exclusive events opened with the Women in Web3 Speaker Showcase on Wednesday, co-hosted by World of Women (WOW). WOW is an NFT collection that acquires, promotes, and advocates for women-made works in the Web3 space.
The venue was jam-packed with expert panels and presentations, including Maya Vujinovic and Jenna Pilgrim for “Making a Mark as a C-Level Woman”, Jackie Courtney and Kashvi Parekh on “Cultivating Women Led-Communities”, and Co-Founder of The Fabricant Amber Jae Slooten on “Diving into a Digital Fashion World”. Talks were moderated by Anna Shakola, CBDO of Cointelegraph.
On Friday, TokenSociety.io and SHOPX hosted a private event for their communities with an eclectic mix of NFTs, performance art, and metaverse experiences to announce the launch of MERCHX: a newly formed partnership between the two companies to create a “phygital” merchandise metaverse-based manufacturing and distribution platform.
Showcasing the artwork of ASANTE MALIK, guests were treated to an over-the-top omakase experience from celebrated sushi chef Yasu Tanaka. Over 1000 Guests danced till dawn to the sounds of international DJs Pietro, Jessy Nimni, and Willy Monfret which was followed by a surprise performance by hip hop star Bobby Shmurda.
The entertainment extended into Sunday evening with Tulum-based, celebrity artist Alejandro Glatt, where guests congregated for “Crypto Papayas Play-doe Castle”. This phenomenal interactive experience included sound healing, music performances, live art, metaverse exhibitions, fire dancers, aerialists body paint, surprise DJs, ecstatic dance, and of course, Glatt’s famous Crypto Papaya “fruit ceremony”.
The Event Partners include SHOPX, NFT Promo Media, Unitea Music, Dot Connector, NO FOMO by NFT Power Rankings, Altar, Inc, Layer 15, Gay Aliens Society, Crypto Papayas, and OTH Network.
