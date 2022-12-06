Exportadora Copramar Recalls Frozen Raspberries Due to Possible Contamination

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries because of a potential contamination with Hepatitis A.

The recalled frozen raspberries are packaged in 10-pound cartons and were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. This recall is for the following product: --James Farms Frozen Raspberries; two five-pound bags in each 10-pound carton; --"Best if used by date" of June 14, 2024; --"Product of Chile", UPC code 76069501010, lot code CO 22-165 The UPC code is on the top of the carton, and the lot code is on the bottom of the carton.

Consumers or food establishments who have purchased this recalled product should not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the store where you purchased them. To date, there have been no reported illnesses related to this product.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool. Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or who have a weakened immune system, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.

Anyone who may have eaten this recalled product should contact their healthcare provider to ask if a vaccination is appropriate. Anyone who has symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their healthcare provider immediately.