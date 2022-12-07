Submit Release
Niagara-on-the-Lake's Limited Distilling's Aged Gin achieves Top Spirit In Canada and Awarded Prestigious Gold Medal

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Niagara-on-the-Lake distillery has been awarded a prestigious gold medal earning 90 points for its "Limited Aged Gin", which also attained the coveted top Canadian spirit placement at the 2022 London Spirit competition. This first-ever bottle release is obtainable exclusively through the distillery retail shop in Niagara-on-the-Lake and online as a single-cask release, limited to 569 bottles.

Purchase Online: https://limiteddistillery.com/products/barrel-aged-gin
Purchase In Person: 14 Henegan Road, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON, L0S1J0

Limited Aged Gin base spirit is a spin-off of the award-winning "Limited Gin", available at the LCBO, aged 18 months in a single dump bourbon barrel, creating an elevated sipping gin. Smooth and balanced aromas of rich botanicals with orange zest and sweet vanilla hint at the finish.

Distiller and Co-Owner Jenna Miles states, "While barrel ageing a spirit creates a unique prospect for creating exceptional flavours, particularly when dealing with spirits aromatized with botanicals, it can be a lengthy and tedious process with many unknowns. I am humbled to have our Limited Aged Gin named gold medal-worthy and as a top spirit in Canada for 2022! We seek to create products with the highest standards and are honoured to receive this recognition.

About Limited Distilling
Located in the heart of the Niagara winery, brewery, and spirit trail, Limited Distilling is the first craft distillery within Niagara-on-the-Lake. Limited Distilling is a family-owned and operated distillery that creates unique spirits using traditional and modern production processes. In addition to offering award-winning spirits for purchase through the LCBO, Limited Distilling is a visitor's hot spot with its year-round distillery tours, tastings, retail shop, and a cocktail bar within their 9,000-square-foot Niagara-on-the-Lake facility.

Website: https://www.ltddistillery.com
Instagram / Facebook / Twitter: @ltddistillery
For further information: Danny Keyes | info@ltddistillery.com | 289-272-0611 x 1

Danny Keyes
Limited Distilling
289-272-0611 ext. 1
