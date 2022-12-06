Eva’s Wild Offers a Bristol Bay Wild Salmon Holiday Chef Box for Everyone

Eva's Wild Holiday Chef Box Bristol Bay Sockeye Salmon Filet

Eva’s Wild New Orca-Safe, Wild Salmon Culinary Experience Helps Protect Bristol Bay Fishery

It's a way everyone can help protect our wild places and spread holiday cheer.” — Mark Titus, Founder and CEO

SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Tis the season for giving and Eva’s Wild announces its first ever holiday chef box. Gift friends and family a unique culinary experience this holiday season by sending orca-safe, regenerative, Wild Bristol Bay Sockeye Salmon. Harvested by small-boat fisherman from the world’s most sustainable fishery, and sourced from the only woman-owned processor in Bristol Bay, Alaska. Every filet is hand-cut, vacuum-sealed, and flash frozen, preserving a unique and pristine quality experience. 10% of all profits are donated to protect wild salmon habitat.

The Eva’s Wild Chef Box includes:

• Gift-card for 2 Wild Bristol Bay Sockeye Salmon filets (8 – 6oz servings)

• 2 Alder wood grilling planks

• Chef apron made of recycled polyester and organic cotton

• 1 jar of Rub With Love, the world’s best-selling salmon spice rub by James Beard award-winning chef Tom Douglas

• Delivery of fresh and frozen salmon to your friends and family’s home shipped in a compostable box made from 100% recycle materials with dry ice

• Access to Eva’s Wild full collection of delicious salmon recipes

“When people buy Eva’s Wild Salmon, they help protect North America’s last wild salmon fishery and the pristine wilderness it came from. It’s gift giving with a direct environmental impact,” said Mark Titus, award-winning filmmaker and CEO of Eva’s Wild.

Give the gift of the world’s most regenerative protein from its most sustainable source. Give an Eva’s Wild Holiday Chef Box today.

Gift recipients can redeem gift cards for delivery of the frozen wild salmon filets at a convenient date at no cost to them. All orders will ship the week of December 19th, unless instructed otherwise. For information on how we ship salmon and manage shipping rates, please view our shipping page for details.

About Eva’s Wild

Eva’s Wild is a growing regenerative food business dedicated to protecting the world’s most sustainable wild places like Bristol Bay, Alaska. Seattle, WA based Eva’s Wild accomplishes this by delivering the world’s best wild, and orca-safe salmon directly to your home, partnering with acclaimed restaurateurs who buy wild Bristol Bay sockeye salmon, and curating and producing award-winning films and streaming content to foster life-long champions for wild places we love. CEO, Mark Titus has won over eight international film festival awards for The Wild and The Breach. Co-Founder, Mat Cerf is also a filmmaker and a Bristol Bay commercial fisherman. Eva’s Wild donates 10% of all net profits to protecting salmon habitat. Eva’s is Save spelled backwards. Bristol Bay is the last wild place in North America with a fully intact wild salmon ecosystem. When people buy Eva’s Wild Bristol Bay Sockeye Salmon, they are supporting the 15,000 jobs and USD 2 billion dollars Bristol Bay’s sustainable fishery brings to the American economy. Most importantly, with every purchase, consumers are directly helping people of the region work to protect this ecosystem forever.

For more information, go to evaswild.com

