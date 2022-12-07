Konami Gaming Booth-Trade Show Floor G2E 2022 Thomas A Jingoli COO and Jay Bertsch CCO Konami Gaming International Game Technology Booth-Trade Show floor G2E Inspired Entertainment Booth-Trade Show Floor G2E

Gaming’s Premier Event Showcases Future of the Global Gaming Industry "G2E" 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gaming Expo "G2E" 2022 Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year’s show held in October from the 10th through the 13th saw the 22nd edition of "G2E", and featured more than 350 exhibitors and participating companies spread across 252,000 square feet throughout the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

“It was fantastic to bring the full global gaming community back together to reconnect and drive business,” said Korbi Carrison, "G2E’s Event Vice President. “The energy and excitement at this year’s show announced that gaming is all the way back and made it the most impactful "G2E" yet.”

"G2E" is the world's premier gathering of commercial and tribal gaming professionals. For more than 20 years, "G2E" has convened the worldwide global gaming industry to discover cutting-edge technology, connect with peers and industry experts, and access expert education.

“Our industry is experiencing record-setting growth because of the innovation and technology that is fueling our world-class entertainment offerings". said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller.

Jay Bertsch, Chief Commercial Officer, for Konami Gaming and Thomas A. Jingoli, Chief Operating Officer, Konami Gaming conducted a Media Tour of the Konami Gaming booth during "G2E" 2022. Highlighting the companies new Gaming Releases that will be coming to market in 2023.

Almost 25,000 global gaming professionals including suppliers, operators and media attended at The Venetian Expo for four days of product exhibitions and debuts, networking events, keynotes and education sessions. The attendance is nearly double that of the "G2E" 2021’s attendance of 13,000 and just short of 2019’s total of about 27,000.

The Global Gaming Expo "G2E" 2022 is presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and organized by RX Reed Exhibitions. "G2E" 2023 will return to Las Vegas on October 9-12 (Education: October 9-12 | Expo Hall: October 10-12), 2023 at The Venetian Expo. Las Vegas, Nevada.

Information for Global Gaming Expo "G2E" 2023