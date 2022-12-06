PickleJar Launches New Ticketing Platform Milestone and Expands Service to Include Fan Experiences Within the App

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PickleJar, the live entertainment and payments platform, today announced the introduction of the company’s ticketing service to include expanded fan experiences inside the PickleJar app and on its private, secure live-streaming FAST channel, PickleJar+ beginning this month. The unified platform offers a modernized way for venues, event organizers, promoters and individual artists selling tickets to their live content offerings a more streamlined, lower cost option combined with one-of-a-kind fan intelligence.



Building upon the PickleJar Live service, event organizers will be able to create ticketing events with bundled offerings such as merchandise, food and beverage, parking and gratuity. For events with live streaming on the PickleJar+ Channel, a digital ticket with similar offers can also be created and sold to unlock the performance and generate direct-to-fan merch fulfillment. In line with the company’s mission of full transparency, the new service also includes visibility into buyer insights, ticket sales performance and fan demographics across the entire PickleJar platform when using PickleJar as their primary ticketing source.

“Ticketing has become a commodity in recent years. The premium service fees charged by many of the top service providers not only negatively impacts the artist’s fans, it’s had a profound effect on venues and live streaming,” says Jeff James, PickleJar CEO. “In addition to providing a more streamlined and comprehensive ticketing platform, PickleJar Live also provides a unified technology infrastructure for artists, venues and promoters to showcase true fan experiences and learn more about the fans they are catering to.”

Fans can manage their ticket purchases through the PickleJar Live app, making their experience at participating venues seamless when attending the event and engaging with artists on stage and on live streams. Additionally, organizers can utilize their PickleJar Dashboard to better connect with fans and customers by sending in-app notifications, conduct email marketing and unlocking special offers.

PickleJar has recently expanded the use of these new features to venues in Austin, Texas, Nashville, TN and South Florida. PickleJar Live’s Flat Rate service fee helps event organizers create more successful and profitable events by reducing the overall cost to the ticket buyer and reversing the charges to the fan, who in turn receives loyalty rewards with each transaction. Venues currently using PickleJar’s ticketing platform will have complete control and real-time management over their events, including event description, ticket quantity, ticket prices and more.

Founded on the idea that artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents, PickleJar is a suite of Artist-First technologies developed with a simple idea – “help others achieve the greatest value for their creative talents and visionary pursuits.” PickleJar’s gaming-inspired features give fans instant access to the performer through private direct messages and picture sharing – earning them loyalty rewards, achievement badges and exclusive giveaways. Most importantly, artists receive 100% of funds sent by fans through the PickleJar platform. See PickleJar.com for more information.

About PickleJar Holdings:

PickleJar believes artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents. Our peer-to-peer payment technology and proprietary performance management tools make it frictionless to receive, manage and move money for musicians, content creators and artists of all kinds on any stage, streaming platform or street corner. Leveraging the deep fintech and music industry expertise of our leadership team, we have launched the first social payments app specifically built to put the #ArtistFirst. The cashless tipping app creates direct engagement between artists and fan, then tokenizes loyalty through a unique rewards program. We are committed to empowering people to maximize their earning potential and realizing their financial freedom in the new Gratitude Economy. Learn more about the “world’s biggest tip jar” at PickleJar.com.



Anna Benson

3372077103

anna@picklejar.com