Battery Show Announces Online Event Extension Through "Digital Days"

The second annual event will include two days of online technical on-demand webinars, virtual networking opportunities and educational presentations from industry-leading executives.

The Battery Show, North America's largest and most comprehensive destination event for advanced battery and EV/HEV technology, announces second virtual "Digital Days" summit this week December 7 and 8 with online live and on-demand webinars, virtual exhibitor ‘booths' and remote networking opportunities.

This virtual offering is an extension of the in-person events in both North America and Europe and offers free features within the Smart Event virtual event platform, Map Your Show. Extended online experiences will include virtual product showcases, Battery Tech Theater expert-led sessions and sponsored webinar tutorials. The virtual event will also feature a keynote presentation from Brian Engle, Director, Business Development – Electrification, Amphenol.

"With the success of Battery Show in Novi, the demand for networking beyond tentpole in-person events is undeniably high within the ever-expanding industry of electronic vehicles and equipment batteries," said Shamara Ray, Group Event Director of The Battery Show North America. "The Battery Show serves as a global meeting point for the community to connect across new technologies changing the advanced battery and EV landscape. Digital Days is an opportunity to extend the sharing of knowledge and best practices with EV/HEV tech including international presence from North America to Europe. With the introduction of these digital touchpoints, The Battery Show continues to find new platforms to engage and expand opportunities for industry-leading market insights and education. "

With the global battery technology market forecasted to grow from 92 billion in 2020 to 152+ billion by 2025, both The Battery Show's in-person and virtual events aim to create opportunities to connect and discuss market changes and new insights. Registration is open to attendees and media today; passes may be obtained at https://www.thebatteryshow.com/en/virtual-events/digital-days.html with instructions of how to participate through the platform.

