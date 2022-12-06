Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,313 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops an Incense Trash Can (HAD-204)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a newly designed is a bathroom accessory that would be used to get rid of toilet paper" said inventor from Miami, FL "I got tired of emptying the bathroom trash can every day and the smell it would leave behind."

INCENSE TRASH CAN, patent-pending, would eliminate the hassle of emptying the garbage within the bathroom on a daily basis. This would improve sanitary conditions in any bathroom and would help to keep the bathroom smelling clean and fresh. This system would be practical, convenient, durable, eco-friendly, easy to use, and affordable priced. Product comes in a variety of shapes and size to make bathroom décor.

The original design was submitted to the Miami, FL sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-204, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-incense-trash-can-had-204-301685382.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops an Incense Trash Can (HAD-204)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.