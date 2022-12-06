Minister Vandal Announces Support for New Red River Métis Energy Advisors

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS , Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Helping people make their homes more energy-efficient fights climate change and creates good jobs, all while supporting homeowners who want to save on their monthly energy bills. That's why the Government of Canada launched the Canada Greener Homes Grant initiative in May 2021 to help up to 700,000 Canadian homeowners upgrade their homes. Since its launch, the Canada Greener Homes Grant has helped homeowners across the country retrofit their homes while creating good jobs for Canadians. Canadians by the thousands continue to look to the Canada Greener Homes Initiative to help them make their homes more affordable.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced over $1,462,500 to the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) for the training of energy advisors from under-represented groups like the Red River Métis within the province of Manitoba. The funding will support training, mentorship and upskilling activities that aim to increase the number of energy advisors. This will enable timely EnerGuide evaluations for all Manitobans in remote, rural and northern regions.

The Canada Greener Homes Initiative is delivered by a network of certified energy advisors that help homeowners discover their retrofit options to improve energy efficiency, from installing heat pumps to resealing windows. Advisors also deliver a post-retrofit EnerGuide evaluation. Working with an energy advisor to undertake a pre-retrofit evaluation under the grant is the first step in accessing the $40,000 available interest-free under the loan.

Since the program launched, the Canada Greener Homes Initiative has issued $106 million in grants to almost 28,000 homeowners. More than 90 percent of homeowners receive their grants within 40 business days of the program reviewing their receipts and other required documents.

According to the International Energy Agency, energy efficiency measures could get the world one-third of the way toward the Paris 2030 targets and help us reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

With collaboration at the federal, provincial and territorial levels, along with nation-to-nation partnerships, the upcoming Canada Green Buildings Strategy as well as programs like the Canada Greener Homes Initiative will create sustainable jobs across Canada and move us toward a resilient, net-zero emissions buildings sector by 2050.

Quotes

"Our government recognizes that achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 means making homes and businesses more energy-efficient — a key part of getting there is ensuring enough certified energy advisors in every community across the country. With today's announcement, we are supporting the Manitoba Métis Federation in investing in skills development and training that will grow the economy while at the same time taking real climate action in local communities."

The Honourable Dan Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Member of Parliament for Saint BonifaceSaint Vital, Manitoba

"The Canada Greener Homes Initiative is expanding across the country, including in Indigenous communities. Today's investment of nearly $1.5 million to the Manitoba Métis Federation will support the training of Métis as certified energy advisors. With buildings — including homes — accounting for 18 percent of Canada's emissions, initiatives like this are an important step toward achieving our ambitious climate goals while creating sustainable jobs in Manitoba and across Canada."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson,

Minister of Natural Resources

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Canada on this important initiative. Supporting energy efficiency is one of the ways we can continue to act as responsible stewards of our Homeland and its resources. Engaging our Citizens in this important stewardship initiative not only allows us to continue our role as caretakers of the land but also provides new career opportunities for our Citizens and helps strengthen the well-being of our families and communities."

John Fleury

Minister of Métis Employment and Training, Manitoba Métis Federation

Quick Facts

To access the initiative, homeowners must apply through Natural Resources Canada's Greener Homes portal to confirm their eligibility and then be connected with a service organization to complete a pre-retrofit home evaluation — a crucial component to inform homeowners of the best retrofit opportunities in each unique situation.

to confirm their eligibility and then be connected with a service organization to complete a pre-retrofit home evaluation — a crucial component to inform homeowners of the best retrofit opportunities in each unique situation. Once homeowners have completed a recommended retrofit, a post-retrofit evaluation is conducted; once receipts are submitted, NRCan processes payment of the grant to the recipient.

The Canada Greener Homes initiative will deliver up to 1.5 megatonnes in emissions reduction annually by 2026 and is expected to generate over 110,000 direct and indirect jobs across Canada , building on the more than 436,000 direct jobs the energy efficiency sector accounted for in 2018.

, building on the more than 436,000 direct jobs the energy efficiency sector accounted for in 2018. The federal government has funded the development of the DiscoverEE Hub — an online portal to help Canadians join the energy efficiency industry and become energy advisors. The hub was designed and is operated in partnership with Efficiency Canada .

— an online portal to help Canadians join the energy efficiency industry and become energy advisors. The hub was designed and is operated in partnership with . Today, Minister Vandal also announced an investment of $563,323 to Indigenous Clean Energy Social Enterprise to recruit up to 15 Indigenous participants to become licensed and registered EnerGuide energy advisors.

Related Information



Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada