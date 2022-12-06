Charge-Level Case Data Now Available Online
News Item
Charge-Level Case Data Now Available Online
The suite of Minnesota Judicial Branch data dashboards provide online access to annual district court case filing data from 2017 to 2021, and are updated annually. The data can be filtered by case type, district court, judicial district, and year. With the addition of the statute dashboard, users can now self-serve to find, for instance, the number of criminal charges filed and convicted under a certain statute, where they previously had to submit a data request.
The data dashboards can be found at www.mncourts.gov/dashboards. Data from dashboards can be downloaded in Excel, CSV, TXT, PDF, and other formats. Dashboards only contain summary information, and do not contain information about individual cases.
Annual case filing data, dating back to 1998, is also available in the Judicial Branch annual reports to the community, which are available at www.mncourts.gov/publications.
Information on accessing other data maintained by the Minnesota Judicial Branch can be found at http://www.mncourts.gov/Help-Topics/Data-Requests.aspx.
Charge-Level Case Data Now Available Online
Posted: Tuesday, December 6, 2022In an effort to increase access to public information, and the transparency of the state’s court system, the Minnesota Judicial Branch has added a new interactive data dashboard on its website, www.mncourts.gov, to provide the ability to see charge-level data by MN statute.
The suite of Minnesota Judicial Branch data dashboards provide online access to annual district court case filing data from 2017 to 2021, and are updated annually. The data can be filtered by case type, district court, judicial district, and year. With the addition of the statute dashboard, users can now self-serve to find, for instance, the number of criminal charges filed and convicted under a certain statute, where they previously had to submit a data request.
The data dashboards can be found at www.mncourts.gov/dashboards. Data from dashboards can be downloaded in Excel, CSV, TXT, PDF, and other formats. Dashboards only contain summary information, and do not contain information about individual cases.
Annual case filing data, dating back to 1998, is also available in the Judicial Branch annual reports to the community, which are available at www.mncourts.gov/publications.
Information on accessing other data maintained by the Minnesota Judicial Branch can be found at http://www.mncourts.gov/Help-Topics/Data-Requests.aspx.