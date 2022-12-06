First CO2 storage permit awarded in Denmark
LONDON, UK, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first ever carbon dioxide storage permit has been awarded by the Danish Energy Agency.
As part of the pilot Greensand injection project, INEOS Oil and Gas Denmark and Wintershall Dea will inject up to 15,000 tonnes of CO2 in the former Nini West oil field over a four-month period ending on 1 April 2023.
According to the Danish Energy Agency, the decision was taken at the end of a comprehensive environmental impact assessment, as well as a review of the parties’ credentials for safe project execution, knowledge of local subsoil, and proposed monitoring plan. A materiality assessment was also conducted to prevent significant negative impacts on protected areas (Natura 2000 sites for rare and threatened species), species (Annex IV species controlled by the European Commission) and habitats (breeding and rest areas).
The permit application to test, develop and demonstrate that CO2 can be stored in the North Sea field was submitted by INEOS and Wintershall Dea on 30 August. The pilot phase of Project Greensand will involve the pumping of CO2 into a sandstone reservoir approximately 1,800 metres below sea level. The reservoir sits beneath a series of shale layers that act as a barrier, trapping the CO2 in the porous sandstone cavities.
Project Greensand Phase 2, which is being backed by the Danish Energy Agency’s Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Programme, aims to secure the environmentally safe long-term storage of CO2, with a target of 0.5–1.5 million tonnes injected into the Nini field annually by 2025.
The permit governs the pilot injection project at Greensand exclusively, with any expansion to full-scale CO2 storage or subsequent storage in the same area dependent on the awarding of a new permit.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and German Khan.
Shamir Atif
Shamir Atif
