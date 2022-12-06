Submit Release
Small and medium businesses in India join the digital bandwagon of B2B SaaS platform post pandemic

SMBs in India Turn to Digital Marketing

Transforming Bharat to Digital India”
— Abhinavv Dubey
JABALPUR, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of SMBs in India's smaller cities and rural areas have jumped on the digital bandwagon of the B2B Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, moving their operations to the cloud or integrating software into their operations.

Experts in the field say there is a visible transformation in the way the SMBs used to operate in the pre-Covid era. In the smaller cities, people faced a lot of difficulties and challenges in getting things such as groceries delivered to homes in the absence of the online presence of SMBs.


"The COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the digital disruption over the last year and a half," said Abhinavv Dubeyy, founder of Jabalpur-based MBG Card. "During the first few days of the pandemic and lockdown, we realised that getting things like groceries delivered to homes in smaller cities was hard. Even though many businesses could deliver goods, it was hard to find them because they weren't listed online. It is how we built MBG Card's B2B SaaS model in 2020.

The B2B SaaS products are designed to enable a business to share their products and services with their potential clients online via any platform. It has a mobile application that can be downloaded by businesses. After logging in, the SMBs can build their website and start digital marketing within minutes. The SaaS products also offer AI-based marketing tools to businesses.


"We have over 10,000 clients across 300 business categories in India," said Dubeyy. "We aim to expand to a million customers by 2025".

An industry expert said, "SaaS companies take care of the servers, databases, and software that make it possible to use the product over the internet. The software can also be accessed and used from almost any device. Most of the time, users have to pay a recurring fee to keep using the software."

