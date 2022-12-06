HIGH COMMISSIONER SOAKI MEETS PNG FOREIGN MINISTER

Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, H.E William Soaki made a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Papua New Guinea, Hon. Justin Tkatchenko in Waigani, Port Moresby recently.

Minister Tkatchenko welcomed High Commissioner Soaki and thanked him for visit and for the timely discussions reflecting the warm relationship between the two Melanesian countries.

High Commissioner Soaki congratulated Hon. Tkatchenko on his successful re-election as Parliamentary Member for Moresby South and appointment as the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

High Commissioner Soaki assured the Minister that the relationship between Solomon Islands and PNG is a significant one that is embedded on close historical and traditional ties. Solomon Islands will continue to maintain its close relations with PNG and advance mutual interests.

The core areas of discussions include bilateral issues such as Security, Development Cooperation Assistance, Immigration/Dual citizenship, Education, Pacific Games, Trade & Investment, and Bougainville. On the regional and international front, discussions touched on MSG, PIFS and the geopolitical issues within the Pacific region.

Both the Minister and His Excellency discussed the prospect of having dialogue that is more regular and collaboration especially between senior officials of both countries in broadening and to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Minister Tkatchenko encourages both countries to conclude any outstanding bilateral agreements and immediately deal with those that need review. Particularly the Minister likes to see implementation of these agreements especially by the key implementing agencies.

E Soaki assured Minister Tkatchencho of his cooperation and close working relationship for the mutual benefit of both countries as neighbours and closer friends.

ENDS///