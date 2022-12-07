FORTAX Announces New Financial Advisor Platform
FORTAX Private Wealth Corp. earns approvals from Mutual Fund Dealer Association and Ontario Securities Commission, welcomes Financial Advisors to join the firm.
We firmly believe our financial approaches are the best in the industry, and because of this our team achieves the highest level of satisfaction for clients.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORTAX Private Wealth Corp. (FORTAX) announced their new financial platform, which provides Canadian financial advisors with authentic investment tools and resources. This announcement follows the company’s recent approval as a Mutual Fund Dealer, which provides partnered financial advisors additional solutions to exponentially improve their clients’ investment needs.
— Michaël Fortin, FORTAX CEO
FORTAX’s recent approval by the Mutual Fund Dealer Association (MFDA) and the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) as a Mutual Fund Dealer provides a new way for FORTAX financial advisors to offer superior investment solutions to their clients. Partnering advisors have access to additional services including, but not limited to, tax specialists, insurance experts and the latest wealth management technology platforms .
FORTAX values innovation for the betterment of advisors and clients alike. The company is committed to raising the standards for financial management in Canada for both individuals and corporations. For more information about how to become an independent advisor with FORTAX visit FORTAX.ca.
FORTAX is a Toronto-based firm that specializes in the distribution of Financial Services including tax planning, Wealth Management and insurance solutions. FORTAX is committed to improving the financial well-being of Canadians through readily-available professionals with a profound understanding of the Canadian Income Tax Act, Wealth management strategies and insurance planning. For more information, visit https://FORTAX.ca.
Michaël Fortin
FORTAX Private Wealth Corp.
+1 416-220-6428
info@fortax.ca
