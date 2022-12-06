Online Hunting and Fishing License Gift Certificates Available

Finding a gift that will continue to give for a full year is a challenge, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has a solution: a license gift certificate for hunting and fishing licenses.

“It’s a perfect gift for a friend or family member who hunts or fishes,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “You can go to our website, fill out the gift certificate, pay for it online, and then print the certificate to present to your recipient.”

The gift certificate can be found via a link in the license section of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website. The recipient of the certificate must go to the website to redeem their certificate and purchase their licenses.

“If you have a friend or relative who hunts or fishes, this is an easy gift-giving solution,” said Herrick. “The gift certificate can cover licenses for 2023, or for future years.”