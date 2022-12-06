Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,177 in the last 365 days.

Online Hunting and Fishing License Gift Certificates Available

Finding a gift that will continue to give for a full year is a challenge, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has a solution: a license gift certificate for hunting and fishing licenses.

“It’s a perfect gift for a friend or family member who hunts or fishes,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick.  “You can go to our website, fill out the gift certificate, pay for it online, and then print the certificate to present to your recipient.”

The gift certificate can be found via a link in the license section of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.  The recipient of the certificate must go to the website to redeem their certificate and purchase their licenses. 

“If you have a friend or relative who hunts or fishes, this is an easy gift-giving solution,” said Herrick.  “The gift certificate can cover licenses for 2023, or for future years.”

You just read:

Online Hunting and Fishing License Gift Certificates Available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.