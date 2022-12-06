Nextech AR 3D Swirl Ad Achieves Breakthrough With Over 1 Million Ad Views

3D Ads Gaining Traction With Major Brands Represents Major New Revenue Potential

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") NEXCF NTAR EP, a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services is pleased to announce a record-setting number of views for a single 3D/AR ad. The client, Hearst UK who publishes 21 brands including Good Housekeeping, Esquire, ELLE, Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan used a 3D model created by Nextech's technology of a Dr. Martens Boot for an ad campaign, which garnered over 1 million 3D model views on the site.

Watch a video of the Ad - HERE

The ad used Nextech's ARitize Swirl, a swirling (rotating) 3D asset on the header or page of an ecommerce website. In a few simple steps, any customer can create a fully interactive ARitize Swirl 3D/AR banner using their existing 3D models and embed them into their ecommerce website to create 6X higher purchase intent, increase conversions and click-through rates.

This successful client use by a major brand and agency paves the way for another revenue stream tied to ecommerce advertising by offering a simple no-code integrated way for the Company's 3D models to be used for immersive ads on the web or on social sites, Tik Tok, Instagram, Snap and Meta.

Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "1 million 3D model views on a single 3D model is HUGE!. By comparison Nextech has served up 6.2 million 3D model views for over 20,000+ 3D models without the swirl ad. The ability for our 3D model clients to easily create web banners and social media swirl ads using their existing 3D models is yet another competitive edge for Nextech and further positions us as the leading global 3D model company." He continues, "Our ARitize 3D platform provides our clients with the one-stop solution for everything 3D. Today's breakthrough swirl-ad news is yet another indication of the revenue potential of our 3D solutions and further sets the stage for a breakout year in 2023."

ARitize 3D

ARitize 3D's patent-pending technology leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance the building of quality 3D models from simple 2D photos at scale for ecommerce websites.

It is a disruptive end-to-end solution for the Augmented Reality ("AR") industry. Through a simple JavaScript tag integration, product photos are automatically onboarded, and 3D models are created for each product and then hosted on ARitize 3D's cloud.

With a 3D model, clients can interact with the product to see every detail: turn it, spin it, zoom in, zoom out, leading to 40% lower product returns, 93% higher click-through rate and a 90% reduction in product photography costs. The Company believes that this value creation and ROI are leading to the rapidly growing demand for the Company's 3D technology. Transform your online store into a dynamic virtual showroom. 3D models allow customers to see products from every angle and position them in their own space prior to purchasing. It's an exciting, immersive shopping experience that keeps customers more engaged, and better informed and helps your brand stand out from the competition.

ARitize 3D is the One-Stop-Shop 3D + AR solution for eCommerce that is:​

Affordable - ​lowest cost provider

- ​lowest cost provider Scalable - fastest, seamless ​, high quality

- fastest, seamless ​, high quality Frictionless - requires low implementation effort ​

- requires low implementation effort ​ AI & ML powered - automated 3D model creation

- automated 3D model creation End to End - from model creation to CMS & AR visualization

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world's biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech AR spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ARWY, in USA on the ARWYF and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

Forward-looking Statements

