Future Technologies Venture, LLC Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

Future Technologies Venture, LLC to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life

Future Technologies Venture, LLC (Future Technologies), a Lead Systems Integrator, today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint's 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.

By receiving the specialization, Future Technologies will support Cradlepoint's efforts of selling the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability. Future Technologies is an industry leader in deploying Public and Private Cellular Networks. Future Technologies built their Private Cellular experience over the last 12 years through engagements with the DoD deploying 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G NSA and 5G SA. Future Technologies has also deployed several Private Cellular Networks across various industries including Manufacturing, Chemical, and Education, among others.

"Private 5G will enable business outcomes for our customers and will help them optimize their processes and allow for growth for years to come. We are excited to bring Cradlepoint's 5G endpoints into the fold," comments Ian Chan, President, Future Technologies.

By combining its NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for its new 5G modems and antenna systems, Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business. Specific capabilities include combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single wireless WAN; supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures; and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.

"Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space," said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. "Our reseller, service provider, and technology partners play a crucial role in this mission. The addition of Future Technologies to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business."

For more information on Future Technologies' work in the industry, please visit www.futuretechllc.com. For more on Cradlepoint's 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization and the Cradlepoint Partner Program, please visit https://cradlepoint.com/partners/for-partners/.

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a Lead System Integrator (LSI) specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions for vertical markets – DoD, Utility, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Transportation. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. www.futuretechllc.com

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloudTM. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a subsidiary of Ericsson's Business Area Technologies and New Businesses division. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005007/en/