The Story of Rikki Tikki Tavi Continues in New Book
Embracing one's inner child, following along to more of Rikki Tikki Tavi’s journeyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi is a novel written by Ladene Hayes wherein she hopes to answer her question as a nine-year-old child of “What happened to the egg?” The original story of Rikki Tikki Tavi revolves around his selflessness in protecting everyone in his newfound home against the cobras. The story ended without the audience ever seeing and knowing what happened to the last unhatched cobra egg again. The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi begins after Rikki emerged from the cobra nest after defeating Nagaina.
Ladene “Deevine” Hayes was born in Asheboro, North Carolina in 1951. She holds a general business diploma and Associate’s Degrees in automotive technology and medical transcription. She has served the community as a member of the notary public and through the United States Marine Corps (USMC). One of her hobbies include writing and has led her to expounding more on the adventurous life of Rikki. Hayes saw the opportunity to explore more of Rikki’s life because the original story had ended with many open angles, such as the whereabouts of the last unhatched egg.
Readers will find new characters in Ladene Hayes’ The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi. The book explores what would happen if Rikki found another mongoose like him. Adults who have heard of Rikki’s tale as a child can pass on the original story to their own children, and add the new story to it thanks to Hayes.
Never stop sharing the lesson of altruism with Ladene Hayes’ The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi. Out now across major online bookstore resellers!
