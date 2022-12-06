Kin + Carta Achieves Double Microsoft Specializations As DevOps Offering Grows

CHICAGO, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global digital transformation consultancy Kin + Carta has achieved two advanced specializations on Microsoft Azure: Modernization of Web Applications advanced and DevOps with GitHub.

These provide a clear validation of the consultancy’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise when it comes to DevOps.

The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Specialization allows partners with an active Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure) or Digital & App Innovation (Azure) designation to further differentiate their organizations, demonstrate their capabilities, and build stronger connections with customers.

A DevOps with GitHub on Microsoft Azure specialization assures potential customers that a partner meets the highest standards for service delivery and support. It increases partner visibility through prioritized ranking in searches and referrals via Microsoft AppSource.

“Obtaining an additional two Advanced Specializations with Microsoft is a meaningful milestone for our partnership and showcases our commitment to the growth and success of our people and our practice, especially in the Azure Application Modernization space which is a core FY23 focus.” said Mark Robertson, Global Alliance Director at Kin + Carta.

He continues: “We will continue to heavily invest in our technical skills and value propositions as a firm and will continue to grow our global partnership with Microsoft.

“Something significant to note is that Kin + Carta is one of only a few global partners to obtain the DevOps with Github specialization, which further differentiates us amongst other Microsoft partners.”

Kin + Carta is a Microsoft Solutions Partner and offers a wide variety of services across the Microsoft portfolio - including business applications, cloud modernization, application development and data & AI. As a Gold Microsoft Partner, Kin + Carta has extensive experience serving clients on their cloud modernization journey.

About Kin + Carta:



Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy committed to working alongside our clients to build a world that works better for everyone.

Our 2,000 strategists, engineers and data scientists around the world bring the connective power of technology, data and experience to the world’s most influential companies, helping them to accelerate their digital roadmap, rapidly innovate, modernize their systems, enable their teams and optimize for continued growth.

As a Certified B Corp, our triple bottom line focus on people, the planet, and profit is at the core of everything we do.

For more information, please visit www.kinandcarta.com.