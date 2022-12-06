Ultimus Selected as New Transfer Agent to Weitz Funds

Firm’s appointment is a result of proven tech-driven innovation and industry-leading client services

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Ohio, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, proudly announces its newest transfer agent client, Weitz Funds (Weitz), with its nine mutual funds. Ultimus played a significant role in assisting Weitz in the conversion of its funds from a previous transfer agent, a move that supports exceptional quality of service and experience for Weitz shareholder experience.



Weitz, a high-conviction investment management firm founded in 1983, known for its large direct shareholder base and tailored services to meet the unique needs of its clientele, has partnered with Ultimus to provide Weitz and its shareholder base with industry-leading quality services. Ultimus continues to demonstrate technology-based innovations, providing Weitz shareholders with an innovative technology product, uTRANSACT®. This state-of-the-art investor portal delivers an industry-leading user experience that focuses on the engagement of the shareholder.

Ultimus streamlined this conversion and helped navigate the complex process, ultimately providing Weitz with a much-improved quality of shareholder services and efficiency of record keeping. Ultimus was able to provide access to critical data points during the conversion allowing Weitz to gather analytics and vital information needed to further benefit shareholders.

Weitz President, Jim Boyne, expressed his appreciation for the quick responsiveness and depth of knowledge held by the Ultimus team. “With such a large direct shareholder base, including many clients who have been with us for decades, it was important for us to partner with a firm that not only understands the unique needs of our clientele but has the ability to proactively deliver solutions and top-notch service. I have been thoroughly impressed throughout this whole process with Ultimus’ client service culture and its flexibility in tailoring services to ensure operational efficiency. I am thankful for their help in providing such a smooth transition which resulted in a very positive experience for the Weitz team and our shareholders.”

Ian Martin , Ultimus’ EVP, Chief Administrative Officer, is pleased to partner with a firm that values the client experience. “Ultimus has always prioritized the client experience. We value our ability to enhance the shareholder experience with each interaction and exceed the unique needs of our diverse clientele. We are proud to be working with a firm that shares those same values and understands the importance of every shareholder. I couldn’t be more pleased with our team’s ability to complete this transition with such a positive impact on the shareholders.”

Gary Tenkman, Ultimus CEO, highlights the importance of the firm’s investments. “Our significant investments in technology have differentiated the investor experience for our clients. We look to continue adding clients who want their investors to have access to industry-leading technology by demonstrating our ability to innovate and customize solutions to meet the needs of reputable financial firms such as Weitz.”

This marks Ultimus’ twentieth transfer agent conversion project since early 2020, representing over 100 funds being converted onto its TA platform. Due to the complex nature of clients’ unique investment strategies, it is crucial for Ultimus to maintain a flexible skillset to continue to provide individualized services to a variety of clients. Hence, the firm continues investments in technology and resources as reported in other recent announcements.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, separately managed accounts, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York, and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 925 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

