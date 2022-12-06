Admiral Kyle Cozad Shows The Power Of Perseverance in New Book RELENTLESS POSITIVITY
Available Everywhere Books Are Sold Starting Tuesday, Dec. 6thPENSACOLA, FL, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst a nation divided, people are clinging to any examples of perseverance, some symbol of strength. Admiral Kyle Cozad is one example of triumph over adversity, facing challenges with hope and drive, detailed in his new book, RELENTLESS POSITIVITY: A COMMON VETERAN BATTLING UNCOMMON ODDS, Published by Ballast Books, the official street date is Tuesday, Dec. 6th.
Author Kyle Cozad -- retired US Navy Rear Admiral and current President and CEO of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation tells his own personal story following a service-related spinal cord injury while he was on active duty.
Insightful, honest, and frank, his account describes how he bounced back from a debilitating spinal cord injury with one overarching motivation: to "give back" and make a positive difference for others. His leadership as a senior Navy two-star admiral serving on active duty, and his current role as President and CEO of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation exemplify his grit and resilience and a commitment as a societal change agent.
RELENTLESS POSITIVITY is a must-read for anyone facing personal adversity in their lives. It is an inspirational personal story of toughness and resilience from which Wounded Warriors, their families, and anyone who has faced major trauma in their lives will be encouraged in overcoming incredible odds.
Ask Admiral Cozad About:
- The importance of finding inspiration and hope even in darkness.
- How he draws strength from a combination of, self, friends, family and faith.
- The need to give back and offer positive messaging to those in our orbit and beyond.
- What he hopes his story as told in RELENTLESS POSITIVITY can provide readers.
- His storied military career and his roles as the Navy’s senior leader in the White House Situation Room during the Osama Bin Laden raid and as the commander of the Joint Task Force in Guantanamo Bay.
