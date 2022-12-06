A Holiday Game Plan

Dec 6, 2022

By Kelli Windsor, Director, Digital Communications, FMI | Research Images By: Allison Febrey, Manager, Research & Insights, FMI

In July, I started asking my daughter what she wanted for Christmas. I must not be alone in this because stores are moving up Black Friday, offering deals earlier and my neighbor took down their Halloween decorations and replaced them with holiday lights!

According to our U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends: Holiday Shopping, the name of the game this year for the December holidays is plan head.



Making A List

Most shoppers (93%) plan to celebrate December holidays this year and 46% are excited for the festivities—that’s more than Halloween or Thanksgiving. The majority of shoppers (71%) plan to celebrate the same as last year, which is up seven points. Interestingly, 15% of shoppers plan to commemorate the December holidays more than they did last year.

Checking it Twice

Thirty-four percent of grocery consumers plan to shop further in advance than usual—that’s six points higher than last year. More shoppers (34%, up four points) are planning to by meat products they don’t typically purchase, such as turkey or ham. Shoppers are also planning to get together with more people for the December holidays.

Ringing In the New Year

Let’s not forget about the big ball drop this year, with 68% of shoppers planning to celebrate New Year’s the same as usual—up five points from last year. Shoppers again tell us they plan to shop earlier (21%) for their New Year’s festivities and 19% plan to do something special at home. Excitement for New Year’s is higher for Gen Z and Millennial shoppers.





Download U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends: Holiday Shopping