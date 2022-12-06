TROPOS MOTORS ABLE NXT RECEIVES CARB ZERO EMISSIONS VEHICLE CERTIFICATION AND ACHIEVES BEST IN CLASS RANGE
Tropos Motors (“Tropos”) today announced the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has certified the ABLE NXT as a zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV).
CARB’s ZEV certification testing is required to be able to sell our vehicles in California, the US’s largest EV market ”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tropos Motors (“Tropos”), a Silicon Valley-based street legal low-speed electric vehicle (“LSEV”) manufacturer, today announced the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has certified the ABLE NXT as a zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV).
— John Bautista, CEO of Tropos Technologies, Inc.
Tropos Motors, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tropos Technologies, Inc. announced that California Air Resources Board (CARB) has certified the ABLE NXT 1 and the ABLE NXT 2 as zero-emissions vehicles (ZEV). With CARB certification, the ABLE NXTs are approved for sale for on-road use in California and other states and territories that have adopted CARB’s ZEV requirements. The Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) program is part of CARB’s Advanced Clean Cars package of coordinated standards that control smog-causing pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions of passenger vehicles in California. The ABLE NXTs are also legal for on-road use in the rest of the US as well as Canada.
Tropos shared that in CARB’s official urban drive cycle range testing the ABLE NXT1, with its 16.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, achieved a vehicle class leading 113 miles, and the 33 kWh ABLE NXT2 achieved 218 miles. This range performance is indicative their greatly improved drivetrain efficiency. Compared to our previous generation ABLE vehicles our efficiency has improved by over 25%.
“CARB’s ZEV certification testing is required to be able to sell our vehicles in California, the US’s largest EV market,” said John Bautista, CEO of Tropos Technologies, Inc. "It also validates our ABLE NXT vehicles as the longest range LSEVs available in North America. This superior range helps eliminate the range anxiety that concerns many fleet operators, especially if they utilize their LSEVs on public streets or far from their base charging infrastructure. Extended range is also critical for fleets that have extended work shifts or multiple daily shifts.”
The Tropos ABLE NXTs feature the longest range in the class, as well as the highest power at 15kW nominal (28kW peak) and motor torque of 54 lb./ft, automotive grade braking and suspension components as well as more than 25 industry specialized payload packages. The sophisticated, modular structure of the ABLE NXTs allow for easy and cost-effective customization, so they can be utilized for many activities from last mile delivery, facility and campus maintenance, warehousing, municipality, and park activities, and even as emergency vehicles. The unique and patented Easy Swap® feature allows users to change cargo options in just 60 seconds with only a forklift, enabling users the flexibility to work with preconfigured or pre-loaded cargo boxes in last mile logistics.
About Tropos Technologies, Inc. and Tropos Motors
Tropos Technologies, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based startup that designs, builds and markets all-electric, street-legal vehicles, specializing in utility e-LSVs – electric low-speed vehicles – and trucks under the Tropos Motors brand. These vehicles are designed for corporate, fleet, first-responder, agriculture, last-mile delivery, and construction applications. Tropos employs the latest EV technology, experienced engineering, and modern design aesthetics. The Tropos Motors ABLE™ is a full line of durable, versatile, and available eCUVs (electric Compact Utility Vehicles). The Tropos Motors product line is capable of handling large payloads and towing capacities and can operate in extremely tight quarters with a short wheelbase and turning radius. Tropos Motors eCUVs can be operated indoors, outdoors, and off-road. Available in countless configurations, their trucks are ready to work as hard as you do, no matter the job.
For more information, please visit www.troposmotors.com
Kristal Ferchau
Tropos Technologies
+1 408-425-7420
email us here