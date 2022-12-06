Aquis Exchange Deploys Exegy’s Axiom Consolidated Feed
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exegy Inc. has announced a multi-year agreement to provide market data to Aquis Exchange PLC, the pan-European equities exchange, primary market, and exchange technology vendor. Aquis now uses Axiom, Exegy’s consolidated feed, to provide market data from European venues for use in its internal matching engines, in both its UK and EU venues.
The exchange selected Axiom based on the consolidated feed’s consistent low latency, stability, and resiliency. Axiom is powered by redundant Exegy appliances in each of two London-based data centers, providing robust fault tolerance and disaster recovery capabilities.
“For more than a decade, we’ve focused on delivering mission-critical market data solutions to leading market participants, including exchanges and alternative trading systems with exacting performance and compliance needs,” said David Taylor, Co-President and Chief Technology Officer of Exegy.
“We’re proud of our track record of building feature-rich, resilient solutions that hold up under the most volatile market conditions with consistent microsecond-latency.”
Aquis began using Axiom in its venues earlier this year, most recently in its newly launched dark pool, the Aquis Matching Pool (AMP). Through its Aquis Technologies division, the company also develops exchange trading technology used by other venues, meaning that those venues will have the capability to easily leverage Axiom market data on their own platforms.
Axiom is built on the strength of the resilient, FPGA-powered Exegy Ticker Plant. The consolidated feed provides access to over 300 global markets from points of presence in public clouds, proximity sites, and co-location data centers where firms can enjoy microsecond-latency performance. Axiom is intelligence-ready, allowing it to integrate with Exegy’s Signum suite of predictive signals.
Aquis, which launched in 2012, offers a number of unique features, including its subscription-based model and its rules prohibiting aggressive non-client proprietary trading—leading to lower market impact and signaling risk.
“Aquis selected Exegy for a broad range of reasons including its latency capabilities which are important for the Aquis Matching Pool (AMP), as well as the company pulling out all the stops to work with Aquis and some of the unique requirements we have,” said Adrian Ip, Managing Director, Aquis Exchange PLC. “As we look to further innovate the industry and introduce exciting new capabilities to the benefit of the entire trading ecosystem, we know we have found a partner in Exegy that understands our mission to make trading better for everyone, whether that be companies trading on Aquis markets or technologies licensing clients using our ultra-low latency, cloud native matching engines."
About Exegy
Exegy is a global leader in intelligent market data, advanced trading and execution systems and future-proof technology and infrastructure. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Exegy serves as a strategic partner to the complete ecosystem of the buy side, sell side, exchanges, and ISV/technology firms around the globe.
About Aquis Exchange PLC
Aquis Exchange PLC is an exchange services group, which operates pan-European cash equities trading businesses (Aquis Exchange), growth and regulated primary markets (Aquis Stock Exchange/AQSE) and develops/licenses exchange software to third parties (Aquis Technologies).
Aquis Exchange PLC is quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange and on the Alternative Investment Market of the LSE (AIM) market. For more information, please go to https://www.aquis.eu/.
