Registration Open for IRI’s 2023 Annual Conference

Registration for the Insured Retirement Institute's 2023 annual conference is now open.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Calendars for March 15-17 for the Insured Retirement Industry’s Premier Event
Registration is open for the Insured Retirement Institute's (IRI) 2023 annual conference, which occurs March 15-17 in Miami, Florida, at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.
"The 2023 annual conference agenda offers compelling general sessions covering both industry leading knowledge and inspiring speakers," said Wayne Chopus, IRI President and CEO. "We've also created tracks for breakout sessions that allow attendees to customize their conference experience in the areas of legal and regulatory, innovation, and annuity market trends."
The event will feature three keynote speakers:
• Leonard Brody is an award-winning techno-economist, entrepreneur, and innovation expert. He will talk about how we can adjust business frameworks to move smoothly and smartly into the future. His session is sponsored by Global Atlantic Financial Group.
• Inky Johnson, motivation expert, author, and mentor, overcame a career-ending college football injury to become a sought-after speaker. He will discuss being a leader in circumstances we cannot control while staying motivated and having empathy and perspective. His session is sponsored by Lincoln Financial Group.
• Anna Palmer is one of the most highly regarded media executives and journalists in Washington, DC, and an expert on the issues, players, and personalities driving politics today. She will share her views on the issues and the politics driving the headlines. Her session is sponsored by Jackson Financial.
IRI also is hosting its second Women in Leadership Symposium. The inaugural session at IRI’s 2022 conference was highly attended and prompted strong engagement. Global Atlantic Financial Group and Symetra are sponsoring this valuable session.
"In addition to high-quality content, we will have opportunities for IRI committee meetings and generous networking time," Chopus said. "We want to foster discussion and collaboration throughout our event, while providing the time for attendees to engage in conversations and interactions that promote further learning and professional development."
Chopus added IRI is not resting on its laurels after the record attendance and sponsorship for IRI's 2022 event.
"When I started at IRI three years ago, I said we would create the premier event for the insured retirement industry, and we have," he said. "We want this event to allow our members to enhance professional knowledge, meet with, learn from, and develop relationships with industry peers, and hear from outside voices for new perspectives. And each year, we learn and seek to improve the attendee experience to ensure our content and format align with our dynamic industry."
The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) is the leading association for the entire supply chain of insured retirement strategies, including life insurers, asset managers, broker-dealers, banks, marketing organizations, law firms, and solution providers. IRI members account for 90 percent of annuity assets in the U.S., include the foremost distributors of protected lifetime income solutions, and are represented by financial professionals serving millions of Americans. IRI champions retirement security for all through leadership in advocacy, awareness, research, and the advancement of digital solutions within a collaborative industry community. Learn more at www.irionline.org.
