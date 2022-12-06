Visual Intelligence and Gremsy Partner to Scale Engineering Class Drone Data Collection

Houston, TX, USA – December 6, 2022 – Visual Intelligence, the leader in delivering an emerging new category of Engineering Class 3d drone data to asset managers, has announced a partnership with Gremsy, a leading manufacturer of camera gimbal stabilizers for drones, to produce a multiple-axis gimbal capable of carrying a multiple-camera array tailored for vertical data capture. This partnership will enable customers to quickly purchase engineering-grade sensors and deploy fleets of drones to collect data in volume, across hundreds or thousands of sites.





Visual Intelligence and Gremsy have collaborated to develop a customized two-axis version of the T3 gimbal compatible with Visual Intelligence patented MACS-3D™ array technology. Built upon the T3 series, this version inherits its predecessor's advanced features and great compatibility with multiple drone platforms, making it a perfect choice to go with MACS-3D for data capture missions. The two-axis T3 system also offers superior performance and optimal weight for MACS-3D system, delivering a complete payload solution ready to fly with various drones, like the popular M300. Gremsy also worked closely with Visual Intelligence to refine the Gremsy SDK to more closely integrate with Visual Intelligence’s suite of software tools. Other recent enhancements include quick-release for rapid field setup, interchangeable two and three-axis gimbal versions, great compatibility with multiple aircraft flight controllers and built-in advanced functions for industrial uses





“Gremsy’s ability to remain agile and move quickly has enabled us to rapidly develop our unique sensor technology,” said Ted Miller, Founder and Chairman of Visual Intelligence. “This partnership exponentially increases our manufacturing capabilities and improves international distribution, enabling more industries to adopt Engineering Class drone data into their workflows.





For more information about the VI MACS-3D™ system, visit https://visualintelligenceinc.com/sensor/.





---

About Visual Intelligence





Visual Intelligence is a unified drone sensor and software automation platform that digitizes physical infrastructure with millimeter accuracy to reliably deliver 3D, engineering-grade asset intelligence.





Using patented dual-sensor drone technology and proprietary enterprise software, Visual Intelligence generates billions of datapoints to map exponentially more measurable surface area than any alternative aerial or ground-based method. Our unique sensor-software pairing is the first industry solution that enables enterprises to capture and execute around engineering-grade digital twins. By maximizing data fidelity and coverage, we’re exponentially increasing the ability of artificial intelligence to automate performance capacity at an engineering level, feeding insights upstream and across new business units, vendors and geography.





Visit www.visualintelligenceinc.com.









About Gremsy





Gremsy is a leading global manufacturer of quality, cutting-edge camera stabilizers used by mappers, surveyors, inspectors, drone service providers, industry experts, and even professional filmmakers. Gremsy gimbals are designed to be highly adaptable for integration with various drones and cameras, providing steady footage and efficient solutions for a multitude of industrial applications. Gremsy also provides customized gimbal solutions tailored to customer’s needs.





Learn more or get in touch at www.gremsy.com.