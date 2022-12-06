Divine Spark Coaching Is Helping People Resolve Deep-Seeded Trauma To Overcome Depression

Using the power of hypnotherapy, the treatment aims to liberate people from unresolved emotions by going to the root of the problem.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Depression is often a reaction to a distressing or traumatic event. The people and situations associated with the traumatic event are referred to as traumatic triggers. Unable to process unfinished emotions, an individual falls into a depressive state. Traditional medical treatments for depression do not always work as they’re aimed at symptom relief but don’t get down to treating the underlying cause of the depression.Resolving the deeper underlying causes of depression is paramount, and Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) is an ideal solution. RTT is a technique for helping people make changes in their life. The therapy uses a variety of strategies to access the subconscious and effect long-lasting and positive changes in thought and behavior, including hypnosis, neuro-linguistic programming, cognitive behavioral therapy, and neuroscience.The therapy itself is the brainchild of renowned therapist Marisa Peer. She’s found a way to harness the power of the mind to help thousands of individuals overcome challenges like deep seeded resentment, unresolved trauma, anger, guilt, and jealousy, all key contributors to being the underlying basis of depression.Run by Charles West via his Divine Spark Coaching platform, RTT is a tailored program that delves deep into realigning a person’s thought process and enables them to let go of paradigms they weren’t even aware they had. The treatment aims to resolve recurring trauma by operating on several levels to yield long-lasting results.Besides depression, it has been shown that Rapid Transformational Therapy effectively treats various conditions, including anxiety disorders, phobias, panic attacks, and addiction issues. When people feel confined or sad and want to make a positive change, they turn to this treatment. Charles makes it possible for them to heal in a secure environment, paving the way for success in all areas of life. RTT hypnotherapy works by reprogramming the mind by communicating with the subconscious mind, working its way past all the unwanted and limiting voices of the conscious mind. A few sessions are all it takes for change to initiate, even if one can’t see it. Each session is designed specifically for the patient’s experience and focuses entirely on the underlying problem. At the end of each session, the RTT hypnotist creates a customized recording that lays down the root cause. Revisiting the tape assists in healing, strengthening the mind, and alleviating dark and depressive thoughts.“I’ve been coaching for over five years, assisting clients in overcoming ingrained trauma by providing a secure environment where they can discuss anything that may be negatively affecting them. My objective for RTT hypnotherapy is to make you feel strong enough to believe that anything is possible and that your inner strength will always hold,” says Charles West, founder of Divine Spark Coaching.About Divine Spark Coaching -A New York-based business that provides coaching for personal growth and wellness to all kinds of clients. It includes hypnotherapy, which tries to relieve depression, anxiety, and other conditions that impact a person’s general well-being while also assisting people in leading comfortable and successful lives.