ERP software selection: Analysis and definition of ERP requirements / ERP-Auswahl
An objective ERP software selection is the way to success to find the best fitting ERP software. poertner consulting provide ERP software selection consulting.
A ERP software selection is like a new start for every business: Going back to your roots and redesign your business and digital strategy.”HUNDSANGEN, GERMANY, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What should be considered when choosing an ERP software?
ERP stands for Enterprise Resource Planning. An ERP system is the heart of a company. It contains all the important components and function blocks that a company needs to provide its services. In total, there are more than 8000 providers of ERP software for SMEs and more than 400 providers of enterprise ERP solutions on the European software market. The ERP software market is characterised by profound changes: from in-house to SaaS/Cloud, from the digitalisation of trade to new legal framework conditions (new EU data protection regulation). But there is also an increasing focus on linking with e-commerce, marketing and CRM solutions.
If a management is faced with the challenge of selecting a new ERP software for a company and a long-term use of the ERP solution is planned, then there are helpful orientation points that help with the ERP system selection.
1. support processes
The highest priority in ERP system selection is the functional requirements. The entrepreneur lists the processes together with the various departments and considers which of them the ERP solution should map. The management keeps an eye on the industry-specific requirements. Care is taken to ensure that the new ERP solution can also map these. The review looks at whether the solution is already being used in comparable companies.
2 Non-functional requirements
When selecting an ERP system, it is checked which interfaces are needed to integrate the ERP solution into the current processes of a company. Digitalisation continues to advance. It is also important to pay attention to updating when making a selection so that the software always runs at the current level. 3.
3 The ERP system should be flexible and scalable.
The software should also work when the company grows and new business models are developed. The ERP system should be scalable, which means it should allow for expansion of the company's activities. When selecting an ERP system, it should also be taken into account that processes in a company can change due to restructuring, so a flexible system is advantageous.
4. ERP costs
When selecting ERP software, the company should not only think about the costs of implementation, but also consider the long-term operating costs. These should be factored in directly.
A company can use platforms and ERP consultancy for ERP system selection
ERP selection platforms such as softwaremanager.cloud assist companies in ERP system selection. For the ERP software tender, for example, the best practice ERP requirements catalogue can be used. There is also the possibility with these platforms to follow the ERP requirements catalogue already available and the company should list the ERP requirements systematically. ERP software selection partners like poertner consulting provide all services from requirements analysis, market scan and comparison of different ERP software solutions.
