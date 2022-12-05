Submit Release
Projects to improve water supply considered

UZBEKISTAN, December 5 - On December 5, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation of projects related to improving water supply in Karakalpakstan and the regions of Fergana Valley.

First of all, water supply is necessary to realize the huge agro-industrial potential of Karakalpakstan. To improve water resources management in the region, a $260 million project has been implemented with the participation of the World Bank since 2015. 650 kilometers of canals and 556 hydraulic structures have been restored, laser leveling of more than 5 thousand hectares of land has been performed.

As a result of the effective organization of work and localization of many components, it was possible to reduce project costs by $48 million. In this regard, it was proposed to continue the project with the direction of the saved funds to Beruni, Turtkul and Ellikqala districts. Due to this, it is planned to restore 216 kilometers of canals and 406 hydraulic structures. As a result, the water supply of 30 thousand hectares of land in these areas will improve and 300 million cubic meters of water will be saved.

The Head of the state approved the proposal and gave instructions on planting high-yield crops and introducing water-saving technologies on the lands covered by the project. Andijan, Namangan and Fergana regions have fertile soil. However, due to the obsolescence of 235 pumping stations, it is difficult to supply water to 380 thousand hectares of land, of which 60 thousand hectares are out of circulation. In addition, these pumping stations consume 1.5-2 times more electricity than usual.

Therefore, these regions' modernization of pumping stations is planned in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. In the first stage, 118 pumping stations are planned to be upgraded. As a result, 30 thousand hectares of land will be returned to circulation, the water supply of 57 thousand hectares of irrigated land will be improved. It will be possible to provide irrigation water to an additional 4,375 households. 290 million kilowatt-hours of electricity will be saved per year.

The project will pay off in 7 years by reducing energy and operating costs.

The President noted the need for involving more local entrepreneurs in the implementation of the project. 

Source: UzA

