DITRA Corp. Launches Its Custom PCT Software
The leading IT consulting and services firm unveils its PCT software.KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DITRA Corp, a leading IT Services and IT Consulting firm, announces the launch of its brand new PCT software service. The new service will allow users to create and manage their own private-label products through a simple but powerful platform.
From now on, DITRA Corp. customers can use 5D Tender Configuration to manage their estimates and procurements much faster and more efficiently.
DITRA Corporation specializes in custom software and mobile applications that help businesses save time and money by streamlining processes, automating routine tasks, improving communication between employees, and improving the decision-making capacity of management teams while enhancing their knowledge base through advanced analytics tools. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of products, such as:
● 5D Tender Configuration - This is an innovative solution for creating quantity takeoffs from Virtual BIM models; it has been designed to help contractors get accurate pricing information from contractors' bids before finalizing contracts with them (http://www.ditra-corp...).
● 5D Work Order System - This platform allows users to manage all aspects of ordering materials like submittal forms or purchase orders from their suppliers' websites.
The 5D Tender Configuration is a software tool for creating quantity takeoffs from Virtual BIM models. It helps companies estimate the quantities of materials needed for construction projects and plans by using the information provided by designers and engineers. This can be used to reduce costs, improve quality control and increase productivity.
The 5D tender configuration allows users to create graphical representations of their building design ideas in 3D space as well as add external information such as specifications or dimensions that are not related directly to any part of the building itself but rather provide additional information about it (e.g., height).
PCT is a cloud-based software that helps to reduce the time to produce estimates by as much as 40% while cutting back on overall costs by up to 30%. It allows you to generate technically and commercially sound proposals in just a few clicks, saving you valuable time and money.
With PCT's Tender configuration capabilities, you can easily set up an attractive tender template for your project without any technical knowledge. Once created, this template can be uploaded into PCT's system anytime and viewed from any computer or mobile device with an internet connection.
With the launch of this software, DITRA Corp. customers can now obtain a virtual model. All they need is their PC and an internet connection. This allows them to keep track of all data related to their proposal, like dimensions, quantities, pricing, etc.
About DITRA Corp
DITRA Corp is an IT Services and IT Consulting firm specializing in custom software applications. The team has been working in the industry for over four years.
