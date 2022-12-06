Takeaway Food Delivery Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The surging Potential of Food Delivery Services is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Takeaway Food Delivery Market:

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Takeaway Food Delivery Market size is estimated to reach $187.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Takeaway Food Delivery has noticed a soaring demand for online food delivery services. The online food delivery industry includes key players like Delivery Hero and others. The notion of the restaurant has undergone a transformation with the application of food delivery apps. Food delivery service is comparable to a courier service in which the ordered food is conveyed from the restaurant to the customer by restaurant staff or by delivery agents of a food ordering firm. One can order groceries online on websites like BigBasket or Amazon. The surging restaurants with food delivery services, specifically in developing economies are set to drive the Takeaway Food Delivery Market. The soaring demand for healthier takeaway alternatives like salads in Canada is set to propel the growth of Takeaway Food Delivery during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Takeaway Food Delivery Outlook.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Takeaway-Food-Delivery-Industry-Market-Research-511698

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Takeaway Food Delivery Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America (Takeaway Food Delivery market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to soaring living standards where one can order groceries online in North American region.

2. Takeaway Food Delivery Market growth is being driven by the emerging count of smartphone and internet users across the world who can order groceries online. However, the greater cost of ordering food through food delivery apps is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Takeaway Food Delivery Market.

3. Takeaway Food Delivery Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Takeaway Food Delivery Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511698

Segmental Analysis:

Takeaway Food Delivery Market Segment Analysis - by Type : The Takeaway Food Delivery Market based on type can be further segmented into Platform To Consumer Delivery, Restaurant To Consumer Delivery and Others.

Takeaway Food Delivery Market Segment Analysis - by Payment Method : The Takeaway Food Delivery Market based on the payment method can be further segmented into Online and Cash On Delivery. The Online Segment held the largest Takeaway Food Delivery market share in 2021.

Takeaway Food Delivery Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : The Takeaway Food Delivery Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America (Takeaway Food Delivery Market) held the largest Takeaway Food Delivery market share with 39% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Takeaway Food Delivery Industry are -

1. Zomato

2. Swiggy

3. Uber Eats

4. DoorDash

5. Takeaway.com Holding B.V.

Click on the following link to buy the Takeaway Food Delivery Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511698

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Quick Service Restaurants Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Quick-Service-Restaurant-Market-Research-510662

B. Food Service Equipment Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Service-Equipment-Market-Research-504564

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062