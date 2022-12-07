Sixth annual RegTech100 reveals the heavy hitters transforming the regulatory technology sector
The RegTech100 for 2023 highlights the leading solutions helping financial institutions deal with the most pressing compliance and risk management challenges.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the RegTech sector experienced explosive growth with the rise of hybrid work and increased use of digital channels. As the pandemic begins to recede from view, the popularity of regulatory technology has remained strong, with the market set to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 19.8% by 2027.
With this considered, this year’s process to select the 100 most innovative RegTech companies included the widest and most diverse range of enterprises yet. A panel of analysts and industry experts reviewed a longlist of nearly 1,300 businesses, which was produced by RegTech Analyst. They sought to highlight the solutions every leader in financial services need to know about in 2023.
RegTech Analyst director of research Mariyan Dimitrov said, “With the rapid changes in regulatory frameworks, working habits and customer expectations, compliance and regulatory technology continue to be a growing area of investment for financial institutions as they streamline their operations. The RegTech100 list helps senior executives get a better ROI on that spending by highlighting the leading companies in areas such as onboarding, risk management, fraud prevention and information security”
In a sector that is going through constant change and evolution, this year’s RegTech100 welcomes some exciting and transformative companies including:
6clicks: AI-powered GRC solution which helps businesses and advisors automate risk and compliance programs in hours
ACTICO: leading international provider of software for intelligent automation and digital decisioning to manage risk, fulfil regulatory obligations and prevent fraud
AML Partners: provides No-code platform for GRC, KYC/AML, and Case Management. Modules designed to manage risk and streamline total control
Arctic Intelligence: a multi-award-winning provider of enterprise-wide financial crime risk and compliance gap assessment software used globally by hundreds of businesses
Armadillo: uses RPA to deliver information on 500m companies and 5bn individuals including PEPs, Sanctions & ID verification for KYC/EDD
Content Software: leading provider of RegTech solutions in the areas of investment research and regulatory documentation of financial products
CUBE: a global industry leading RegTech company providing Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI)
Decision Focus: offers a cloud-based no-code platform offering fully integrated solutions for GRC functions, suitable for clients of any size and industry
Elliptic: Blockchain analytics and cryptoasset risk management for crypto businesses, governments, and financial institutions. Make faster, smarter and safer decisions
Fingerprint: A unified technology platform that enables compliant communications supervision for regulated firms globally
Fintellix: A leading global provider of data management platform and regulatory technology solutions to the banking and financial services industry
ID-Pal: identity verification solution that enables organisations to verify identities and addresses in real-time
IMTF: global leader developing fraud-, compliance- and regulatory technology solutions to combat financial crime
Kharon: research and data analytics company that provides comprehensive and actionable intelligence on sanctions, forced labor, and other financial crimes
Know Your Customer: provides a modular compliance solution to help teams build the perfect KYC and KYB process for their business
KYC Hub: integrated platform to automate anti-money laundering compliance and customer due diligence with AI and hyperautomation
ION: provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates
Merkle Science: predictive risk and intelligence platform that helps crypto companies and financial institutions detect, investigate, and prevent illegal activities involving cryptocurrencies
MyComplianceOffice: one powerful compliance management platform that tackles challenges for financial firms, all in one place with one login
OMNIA: Plug-in compliance solution helps firms which interact with crypto, protect users and prevent unwanted transactions from entering their systems
Quantifying Nature: Climate & Biodiversity financial analytics platform for low risk, nature positive investment decisions
Red Oak Compliance: the advertising compliance review software of choice in the financial services industry
S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech: leading provider of regulatory reporting, best execution analysis and business intelligence solutions for the financial services industry
Vneuron: global provider of compliance solutions for financial institutions and fintech companies covering the whole range of AML/KYC regulatory requirements
Worksmart: offers a range of RegTech solutions covering Training & Competence (TC) and accountability regimes, facilitating enhanced oversight and control
A full list of the RegTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.RegTech100.com.
