Sixth annual RegTech100 reveals the heavy hitters transforming the regulatory technology sector

The RegTech100 for 2023 highlights the leading solutions helping financial institutions deal with the most pressing compliance and risk management challenges.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the RegTech sector experienced explosive growth with the rise of hybrid work and increased use of digital channels. As the pandemic begins to recede from view, the popularity of regulatory technology has remained strong, with the market set to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 19.8% by 2027.

With this considered, this year’s process to select the 100 most innovative RegTech companies included the widest and most diverse range of enterprises yet. A panel of analysts and industry experts reviewed a longlist of nearly 1,300 businesses, which was produced by RegTech Analyst. They sought to highlight the solutions every leader in financial services need to know about in 2023.

RegTech Analyst director of research Mariyan Dimitrov said, “With the rapid changes in regulatory frameworks, working habits and customer expectations, compliance and regulatory technology continue to be a growing area of investment for financial institutions as they streamline their operations. The RegTech100 list helps senior executives get a better ROI on that spending by highlighting the leading companies in areas such as onboarding, risk management, fraud prevention and information security”

In a sector that is going through constant change and evolution, this year’s RegTech100 welcomes some exciting and transformative companies including:

6clicks: AI-powered GRC solution which helps businesses and advisors automate risk and compliance programs in hours

ACTICO: leading international provider of software for intelligent automation and digital decisioning to manage risk, fulfil regulatory obligations and prevent fraud

AML Partners: provides No-code platform for GRC, KYC/AML, and Case Management. Modules designed to manage risk and streamline total control

Arctic Intelligence: a multi-award-winning provider of enterprise-wide financial crime risk and compliance gap assessment software used globally by hundreds of businesses

Armadillo: uses RPA to deliver information on 500m companies and 5bn individuals including PEPs, Sanctions & ID verification for KYC/EDD

Content Software: leading provider of RegTech solutions in the areas of investment research and regulatory documentation of financial products

CUBE: a global industry leading RegTech company providing Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI)

Decision Focus: offers a cloud-based no-code platform offering fully integrated solutions for GRC functions, suitable for clients of any size and industry

Elliptic: Blockchain analytics and cryptoasset risk management for crypto businesses, governments, and financial institutions. Make faster, smarter and safer decisions

Fingerprint: A unified technology platform that enables compliant communications supervision for regulated firms globally

Fintellix: A leading global provider of data management platform and regulatory technology solutions to the banking and financial services industry

ID-Pal: identity verification solution that enables organisations to verify identities and addresses in real-time

IMTF: global leader developing fraud-, compliance- and regulatory technology solutions to combat financial crime

Kharon: research and data analytics company that provides comprehensive and actionable intelligence on sanctions, forced labor, and other financial crimes

Know Your Customer: provides a modular compliance solution to help teams build the perfect KYC and KYB process for their business

KYC Hub: integrated platform to automate anti-money laundering compliance and customer due diligence with AI and hyperautomation

ION: provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates

Merkle Science: predictive risk and intelligence platform that helps crypto companies and financial institutions detect, investigate, and prevent illegal activities involving cryptocurrencies

MyComplianceOffice: one powerful compliance management platform that tackles challenges for financial firms, all in one place with one login

OMNIA: Plug-in compliance solution helps firms which interact with crypto, protect users and prevent unwanted transactions from entering their systems

Quantifying Nature: Climate & Biodiversity financial analytics platform for low risk, nature positive investment decisions

Red Oak Compliance: the advertising compliance review software of choice in the financial services industry

S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech: leading provider of regulatory reporting, best execution analysis and business intelligence solutions for the financial services industry

Vneuron: global provider of compliance solutions for financial institutions and fintech companies covering the whole range of AML/KYC regulatory requirements

Worksmart: offers a range of RegTech solutions covering Training & Competence (TC) and accountability regimes, facilitating enhanced oversight and control

A full list of the RegTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.RegTech100.com.

