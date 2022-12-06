Dehydrated & Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market Size to Boost USD $12.4 billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Dehydrated & Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market Size is estimated to reach $12.4 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Dehydrated pet food is minimally processed food and often has a similar consistency as freeze-dried food. The cooking methodology allows the preservation of key nutritional elements such as antioxidants, carbohydrates and other amino acids. Newer-age companies are delivering the products with the premise of using a higher-standard ingredient base that is equivalent to human-grade food, instead of using by-products or animal feed. Due to the placement of products under the premium category, the prices offered are exorbitantly higher than base pet food. Moreover, trends such as raw feeding and humanization would present opportunities and challenges for marketers in the forecast period. However, pet humanization along with growth in pet adoptions in the larger Asian markets would propel the global Dehydrated & Freeze-dried Pet Food Industry outlook during the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Dehydrated & Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in 2021. It is due to the rising awareness of products and consumer preferences for ready-meals that benefit pet health. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period owing to rising pet-humanization trends supplemented by growing disposable income.

2. Storage benefits, higher nutrient-profile maintenance and the growing pet population across the globe have driven the market. However, with higher product costs and lower awareness in sub-urban regions, the growth of the market may get hampered.

3. A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Global Dehydrated & Freeze-dried Pet Food Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Dehydrated & Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market - by Animal : The Dehydrated & Freeze-dried Pet Food Market can be further segmented into Dogs, Cats and Others. Dogs held a dominant market share in 2021. The dogs segment has shared a prime focus in terms of adoption.

Dehydrated & Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market - by Nature : The Dehydrated & Freeze-dried Pet Food Market can be further segmented into Vegan and Non-vegan. The non-vegan segment held a dominant market share in 2021.

Dehydrated & Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market - by Geography : The Dehydrated & Freeze-dried Pet Food market can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dehydrated & Freeze-Dried Pet Food Industry are -

1. Mars Inc

2. Affinity Pet Care

3. Big Time

4. Blue Buffalo

5. TruDog

