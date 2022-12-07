Ranking of business keywords with growth potential announced
Trend Map, a survey on business keywords, has been compiled for the second half of 2022. Examples included “Retail Media” and “Generation Alpha.”TOKYO, JAPAN, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei xTREND Announces Trend Map for the Second Half of 2022
Nikkei Business Publications (President & CEO: Naoto Yoshida; Minato-ku, Tokyo) announced the Trend Map for the second half of 2022 has been compiled by Nikkei xTREND, a digital news medium focusing on marketing and innovation. The Trend Map is created with the aim of identifying upcoming tendencies in the fields of marketing, technology, and consumption trends, and it and introduces notable keywords in ranked order.
The three fields of marketing, technology, and consumption have all been changing drastically, with various related buzzwords emerging in rapid succession. To identify medium-to-long term trends to watch in these fields, Trend Map makes use of the accumulated knowledge of experts from different fields. These include reporters from the editorial team and a board of some 50 external advisors who support the activities of Nikkei xTREND. The results of analysis are then mapped onto a chart using scores for "economic impact" and "future potential.”
Compared with the previous survey conducted in April 2022, the keywords that achieved the highest increases in score for future potential are: "Personalization," "CRM (Customer Relationship Management)," and "CDP (Customer Data Platform)/DMP (Data Management Platform)" in marketing. In technology, expressions experiencing the same type of jump were "AI (Artificial Intelligence)" and “AR/VR/MR,” while "Inbound Tourism Consumption" was notable in consumption trends.
Looking at the economic impact score, "Subscription Commerce" moved up in the marketing field and “Subscription Consumption” made major headway in the consumption trend field, demonstrating the penetration of subscription services into our lives. In the technology field, “IoT,” “5G (5th Generation Mobile Communication System),” and “DX (Digital Transformation)” saw increased scores.
【fig Ⅰ】
Four keywords that have been newly added in this survey are "Retail Media" in marketing and "Time-performance Consumption," “Generation Alpha,” and “Cross-border E-commerce” in consumption trends.
【fig Ⅱ】
The survey for the Trend Map for the second half of 2022 was conducted in October 2022. Key topics were as follows.
The scores of all keywords in the latest Trend Map and the detailed interpretive articles are posted on the Nikkei xTREND website (https://xtrend.nikkei.com/) from November 24, 2022.
【fig Ⅲ】
【Highlights in Trend Map for the second half of 2022】
◆ “Subscription”-related words made significant progress in economic impact scores
With “Subscription Commerce” in marketing scoring 3.15 and “Subscription Consumption” in consumption trends scoring 3.47 both for economic impact, the words related to “Subscription,” referring to a monthly fixed fee model, achieved the largest score gains in the two fields. The former increased its score by 0.36 points and the latter increased by 0.55 points.
Subscriptions are no longer a new marketing method or a consumption option, and such services are being offered in many industries. As business models are shifting from scrambling for new customers to strengthening ties with existing customers, maintaining customer relationships by subscription is of growing importance for many businesses. This survey highlighted the fact that subscription-based business has become widespread and is transforming itself into one of the key pillars that supports many companies’ earnings.
◆ “Inbound Tourism Consumption,” “CRM,” and “CDP/DMP” boosted scores for future potential
On September 22, 2022, the government announced removal of the entry quota and lifting of the ban on accepting tourists to relax its border control measures for COVID-19. Aided by a historically weak yen that is closer to JPY150 against the dollar, there are great expectations about growing needs for foreign visitors to Japan (i.e., inbound travelers). As consumers are returning to their normal behavior, higher scores for the future potential crystallized expectations towards inbound tourism consumption.
In the marketing field, concepts and tools for sophisticated customer communication using privately possessed data, including “Personalization,” “CRM (Customer Relationship Management),” and “CDP (Customer Data Platform)/DMP (Data Management Platform)” largely saw boosted scores. As a background there is a future uncertainty across existing modes of digital advertising, with the limited use of delivery technology for digital advertising called “third party cookies.”
Meanwhile, “First-party Data,” or data held privately by business owners, is attracting increased attention. The keywords above largely increased scores for the future potential, being mechanisms to accumulate specific utilization methods and data.
◆ New keywords “Retail Media,” “Time-performance Consumption,” and “Generation Alpha” enjoy higher scores for future potential
“Retail Media” refers to a new type of advertising business utilizing customers’ purchases and behavior data held by retailers. In the US, in addition to Amazon.com and other e-commerce businesses, the physical store retailers including the major US stores Walmart and Target are making forays into the markets. In Japan, retailers such as Matsumoto Kiyoshi and Yamada Holdings are committed, and on September 1, 2022, Seven Eleven Japan launched its specialized Retail Media Promotion team. Reflecting such high levels of interest, this survey gave the relatively higher score of 3.96 to Retail Media for future potential.
The new keyword “Time-performance Consumption” in the consumption trends field refers to a consumption style that symbolizes Generation Z (made up of young people born between mid-1990s and early-2010s) and that emphasizes “time performance”-enhancing results and satisfaction obtained for the time spent. From this survey, “Generation Alpha” (made up of those under twelve years of age as of 2022), following Generation Z, has been added as a keyword. Both words received higher scores over 4.00 for future potential, demonstrating great expectations for them as major factors in next-generation consumption.
Survey Method for Trend Map for the Second Half of 2022
The survey was conducted in October 2022. The Nikkei xTREND editorial team selected 29 keywords in marketing, 27 keywords in technology, and 31 keywords in consumption. People who know about these keywords were then asked to judge the economic impact and the future potential of each keyword on a scale of one to five points. The following alternatives were provided to answer the questions.
[Economic impact]
1. No corporate profitability / 2. Profitable for a handful of companies (10-20%) / 3. Profitable for some companies (30-50%) / 4. Profitable for most companies (60-80%) / 5. Essential for society as a whole
[Future potential (= contribution to corporate profitability and impact on social transformation)]
1. Low future potential / 2. Somewhat low future potential / 3. Neutral / 4. Somewhat high future potential / 5. High future potential
[About Nikkei xTREND]
Nikkei xTREND ( https://xtrend.nikkei.com/ ) is a digital medium that delivers updates on marketing strategies, product development and new business creation in relation to advanced technologies. We feature in-depth news based on data and case studies at the forefront of new product development by companies as well as marketing and business strategies changing with the progress of digital technologies. This assists with the identification of key elements in “hot-selling products” and “new service development.” Nikkei xTREND delivers its news mainly through its website and smartphone site, targeting a broad range of business professionals involved in corporate business planning, new business development, product planning/development, IT systems, marketing, sales and customer relationships.
