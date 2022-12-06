Software Defined Radio Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Software Defined Radio Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on software defined radio market.

What are the growth prospects of the software defined radio industry?

The global software defined radio market size reached US$ 19.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2022-2027.

What is software defined radio ?

The software defined radio represents radio frequency communication systems that perform signal-processing tasks utilizing the software installed in a desktop computer. They can be categorized into various types, such as joint tactical radio system (JTRS), cognitive radio, general purpose radio, terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA), etc. These software defined radio devices operate through a transmitter, receiver, software application, and several other auxiliary systems. They perform the functions of amplifiers, mixers, filters, modulators or demodulators, and detectors and have a broad frequency range by default which can even be programmed to work at a specific frequency within the range. Software defined radio technologies offer improved flexibility, interoperability, and cost-effectiveness to the user. Consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous sectors, such as aerospace, telecommunication, defense, transportation, etc.

Market Trends

The escalating need for military modernization for enhanced situational awareness is primarily driving the software defined radio market. Apart from this, the rising requirement for stable connections and higher data speeds and the growing adoption of SDR software with Network Function Virtualization (NFV) to enhance connectivity solutions are also positively influencing the global market. In addition to this, the introduction of next-generation internet protocol (IP) systems, which can be adjusted to wireless and 4G spectrums, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the shifting preferences toward digital SDR as the base technology for the delivery of telecommunication services, including digital TV, video streaming channels, radio broadcasts, etc., are further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the growing integration of the internet of things (IoT) technology with wireless devices is expected to fuel the software defined radio market in the coming years.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application, component, platform, frequency band and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Cognitive Radio

General Purpose Radio

Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Commercial

Telecommunication

Others

Breakup by Component:

Transmitter

Receiver

Auxiliary System

Software

Breakup by Platform:

Land

Airborne

Naval

Space

Breakup by Frequency Band:

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

