Flint Glass Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Increasing requirement for flint glass in medical and healthcare, solar power and other industries is anticipated to upsurge the demand for Flint Glass Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Flint Glass Market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027. Flint glass is an optical glass that possesses a high refractive index and low Abbe number. It is a hard and bright glass containing lead oxides and is a combination of silicon dioxide with lead or potassium. The market for flint glass is growing, due to its usage as an optical glass in various end-use industries such as solar power and electrical and electronics industries. This industry utilizes flint glass in consumer electronics such as TV and smartphones, owing to its high refractive lead-containing glass. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Flint Glass Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Flint Glass market size owing to the rising growth of the automotive industry. For instance, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), the total automobile production in India reached 43,99,112 units in 2021, an incline of 30% from 33,94,446 units in 2020.

2. Rapidly rising demand for flint glass in the electrical and electronics industry for consumer electronics has driven the growth of the flint glass market.

3. The increasing demand for flint glass in the medical & healthcare sector, due to its usage for providing a clear view, by protecting medical diagnostic imaging windows, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the flint glass market in the upcoming years.

4. However, the poor thermal conductivity of flint glass can hinder the growth of the flint glass industry.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The lighting segment held the largest portion of the Flint Glass market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Flint glass is required by light-emitting diodes to improve their quality, efficiency and visual comfort, which allows them to function.

2. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Flint Glass market share with a share of 42% in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. APAC region is one of the leading flint glass manufacturers, with China and India being the key consumers and suppliers of flint glass. The flint glass is used in electrical and electronics, medical & healthcare, solar power, automotive, consumer goods and other end-use industries.

3. The electrical and electronics industry held the largest portion of the Flint Glass market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Increasing adoption of flint glass for consumer electronics, such as tablets, laptops, TVs and smartphones, is estimated to grow the market size.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flint Glass Industry are -

1. Schott Glaswerke AG

2. Ohara Corporation

3. Hoya Corporation

4. CDGM glass company

5. Edmund Optics



